529-To-Roth IRA Rollover Rules In 2026: Five Questions That Help Determine Whether You Qualify

Authored by Adam H. Douglas via The Epoch Times,

After funding a 529 college savings account for years, you realize there is money left over. Maybe your grandchild graduated early, earned a scholarship that covered more than expected, or decided college was not for them [ZH: or maybe your grandkid is an ungrateful little shit] . A federal rule now lets you move that leftover balance into a Roth IRA, tax-free. It may sound too good to be true, and for some account holders, it is.

Leftover 529 funds can now be rolled into a Roth IRA, but strict rules may limit who qualifies. Panchenko Vladimir/Shutterstock

The provision is real, but the eligibility window is narrow, and several states have created a tax trap that most account holders never see coming.

Under SECURE 2.0's Section 126, you can roll unused 529 funds into a Roth IRA, tax-free and penalty-free, up to a $35,000 lifetime limit. But the account must be at least 15 years old, the money being moved must be at least 5 years old, the Roth IRA must belong to the 529 beneficiary, and that beneficiary must have earned income. Several states, including California, impose their own taxes on the rollover regardless of the federal treatment.

Here are five gating questions to help you explore these rules in detail and determine whether the rollover is actually available to you.

Question 1: Is The Account Old Enough?

To qualify for a rollover, the 529 plan must have been maintained for at least 15 years before any funds can be transferred. This requirement starts from the date the account was originally established, not from when contributions began or when the beneficiary was designated.

Changing the beneficiary on a 529 plan will likely restart the 15-year clock. That would mean the new beneficiary must wait 15 years from the date they became the beneficiary before initiating a rollover. Treat any beneficiary change with caution if a rollover is part of your plan.

Question 2: Is The Money Old Enough?

The five-year rule: Any contributions made within the five years before the transfer, along with earnings on those contributions, are ineligible. Only money that has been in the account for a minimum of five years qualifies.

This rule can trip up grandparents who continued making contributions after a grandchild started college. Those recent deposits remain locked out until the five-year window clears, even if the account itself is decades old.

Question 3: Whose Name Is On The Roth IRA?

The funds cannot revert to the owner of the 529 account. They can only be transferred to a Roth IRA held by the 529 beneficiary. If you are a grandparent who owns the 529, the rollover goes into your grandchild's Roth IRA, not yours.

The beneficiary must also have earned income for the year at least equal to the amount transferred. A grandchild with no earned income in a given year cannot receive a rollover that year, even if every other condition is met.

Question 4: How Much Are You Planning To Move, And When?

The aggregate amount transferred from a 529 account to a Roth IRA may not exceed $35,000 per individual, and the amount transferred in any year is limited to the annual Roth IRA contribution limit. For 2026, the IRS has set that limit at $7,500 for those under age 50, and $8,600 for those 50 or older. Moving the full $35,000 lifetime cap takes a minimum of five years at current limits.

The good news is that 529-to-Roth rollovers bypass the usual Roth IRA income limits that phase out contributions for high earners, creating a unique opportunity for high-income families to fund Roth IRAs for their children or grandchildren.

Note that the rollover shares the annual limit with any other Roth IRA contributions the beneficiary makes that year. If the beneficiary contributes $3,000 in cash, only the remaining Roth room is available for the 529 rollover.

Question 5: What Does Your State Say?

This is the question people skip, and it's a costly one to miss. The rollover is federally tax-free - that's federal, not state.

Most states with income taxes, however, have indicated they will follow federal law. As of September 2025, 30 states have confirmed they conform, including New York, Ohio, Virginia, and Illinois, among others.

Several states have not.

California residents who execute a 529-to-Roth rollover will be subject to both state income tax and an additional 2.5 percent California tax on the earnings portion.

New Jersey's decision was listed as pending on tax-tracking boards until recently, but the state has since aligned with federal guidelines to allow tax-free transfers.

Several states and the District of Columbia have indicated that 529 savers may be subject to state income tax recapture if 529 funds are transferred to a Roth IRA.

Verify your state's current position before initiating any rollover. State guidance on this provision continues to evolve.

FAQs About The 529-To-Roth IRA Rollover

Does The Rollover Count Against The Beneficiary's Roth IRA Income Limits?

No, and this is one of the provision's most useful features. In 2026, single filers with modified adjusted gross income above $153,000 and married couples above $242,000 typically cannot contribute directly to a Roth IRA. However, 529-to-Roth rollovers bypass these restrictions entirely. This makes the rollover particularly valuable for families with high-earning adult children who would otherwise be shut out of direct Roth IRA contributions.

What Happens If The Beneficiary Has No Earned Income That Year?

The rollover cannot happen. The beneficiary must have earned income for the year at least equal to the amount transferred, just as with any Roth IRA contribution. If a grandchild is between jobs, attending graduate school without a stipend, or otherwise has no earned income in a given year, the rollover must wait. You can carry the unused rollover opportunity forward to a future year, as long as the lifetime $35,000 cap has not been reached.

Does The Rollover Have To Be A Direct Transfer?

Yes. The movement of assets must be completed in a direct trustee-to-trustee transfer. Do not withdraw the money from the 529 first and attempt to deposit it into the Roth IRA yourself. That path treats the distribution as a non-qualified 529 withdrawal, which triggers income tax and the standard 10 percent federal penalty on the earnings portion. Contact both the 529 plan administrator and the Roth IRA custodian to coordinate the transfer directly between institutions.

How Is The Rollover Reported At Tax Time?

The movement of assets is reported on IRS Form 1099-R from the 529 plan and Form 5498 from the Roth IRA custodian. The IRS refers to the transaction as a "qualified rollover contribution," reportable in Box 10 of Form 5498. It should appear on the beneficiary's tax return for the year of the transfer. Because the paperwork involves both the 529 administrator and the Roth IRA custodian, most advisers recommend working with a tax professional during the first year you execute a rollover to confirm reporting is handled correctly.

The views and opinions expressed are those of the author. They are meant for general informational purposes only and should not be construed or interpreted as a recommendation or solicitation. The Epoch Times does not provide investment, tax, legal, financial planning, estate planning, or any other personal finance advice.