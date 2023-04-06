54 Ghost Guns Seized As Part Of California's Gun Protection Program

Authored by Elizabeth Dowell via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

California law enforcement confiscated 54 “ghost guns” last year from people who can’t legally own firearms, a 38 percent jump in the number of the hard-to-trace weapons seized since 2021 under a state program, officials said Monday.

"Ghost guns" seized in federal law enforcement actions are displayed at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) field office in Glendale, Calif., on April 18, 2022. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

The ghost guns—privately made firearms without a serial number—were part of nearly 1,500 guns taken statewide last year through an only-in-California program called the Armed and Prohibited Persons System (APPS).

A statement issued by the Office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that the APPS database works to identify individuals who procured firearms and later became prohibited from legally owning them.

In general, prohibited persons in APPS include individuals who were convicted of a felony or violent misdemeanor, were placed under a domestic violence or other restraining order, or suffer from serious mental illness, the statement said.

During the release of the APPS 2022 annual report, Bonta said he will continue to uphold his commitment to combating the rise of gun violence in California.

“I’m proud of the work our Special Agents do on behalf of the people of California. These brave agents are rarely in the spotlight, but they are working every day to prevent gun violence from ever happening by removing dangerous weapons from communities,” Bonta said.

“When guns are in dangerous hands, it puts the public at risk. We will continue working with the Governor’s Office, Legislature, and our local partners to address gun violence.”

In February, agents completed a five-day sweep in Los Angeles County that targeted APPS suspects in 51 cities in Los Angeles County and resulted in 13 arrests and the seizure of 114 firearms.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta discusses the seizure of 114 guns during a five-day sweep across the Los Angeles area during a news conference held at the California Department of Justice’s Office in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2022. (Eric Licas/The Orange County Register via AP)

Last year in 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that prohibited the gun industry from advertising to kids and restricting ghost guns.

“From our schools to our parks to our homes, our kids deserve to be safe–in California, we’re making that a reality,” Newsom said in a statement.

“As the Supreme Court rolls back important gun safety protections and states across the country treat gun violence as inevitable, California is doubling down on commonsense gun safety measures that save lives,” Newsom said.

“The lives of our kids are at stake and we’re putting everything on the table to respond to this crisis.”

BuyBack Program

The Los Angeles Police Department(LAPD) launched a ghost gun buyback reward program last Nov 2022.

The department reported an increase of over 130 percent in ghost gun recoveries from 2020 to the present day, according to the department’s statement.

A reward of $500 is offered by the department for anyone who comes forward with tips or information leading officers to evidence of illegal use of ghost guns and any trafficking activity, according to the department’s statement.

The legal requirements for self-made firearms in California include eligibility to possess a firearm, and the weapons must include serial numbers, according to the Laws and Regulations for self-manufactured firearms.