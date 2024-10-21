60 Minutes Defends 'Deceitful' Edit Of Kamala Interview, Still Won't Release Transcript

60 Minutes has released a defensive statement after being caught deceptively editing their interview with Vice President Kamala Harris in order to make her appear intelligent.

Remember Kamala’s word salad answer about Israel on 60 Minutes? It’s gone.



This is what many Americans will now see. pic.twitter.com/H4w7btDv6x — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 8, 2024

Trump Camp Calls for Transcript

“Why did 60 Minutes choose not to air Kamala’s full word salad, and what else did they choose not to air?" said Trump national press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday, adding "The American people deserve the full, unedited transcript."

Now, nearly two weeks later, 60 Minutes has denied 'deceitful' editing of the interview in a new statement.

"Former President Donald Trump is accusing 60 Minutes of deceitful editing of our Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. That is false. 60 Minutes gave an excerpt of our interview to Face the Nation that used a longer section of her answer than that on 60 Minutes. Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response," the show said in a statement.

The way you know that 60 Minutes is 100% guilty and just pissed off about being caught is they released this pathetically defensive statement that almost immediately goes "but Trump" instead of releasing the full transcript of Kamala's interview. https://t.co/2LtXz6HLZo pic.twitter.com/xAxCjDXEeN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 20, 2024

The Trump campaign released a statement responding to the denial, saying "60 Minutes just admitted to doing exactly what President Trump accused them of doing. They edited in a different response - from another part of her answer - to make Kamala Harris sound less incoherent than she really was. Their statement is not a denial, it is an admission that they did exactly what they were accused of," adding "This is another reminder of how hopelessly biased 60 Minutes is, and how correct President Trump was to decline their invitation to be subjected to their fake news hackery. Release the Transcript!"

Pressure Mounts

Former CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge said on X that "Releasing the full unedited transcript is consistent with journalistic transparency and it stands behind the integrity of the entire Kamala Harris edit, not just the clips under scrutiny," adding "CBS has the ability to immediately settle these questions and address merits of FCC complaint alleging “news distortion.”"

Herridge also notes that "there is ample precedent" for the network to release the full, unedited transcripts, citing interviews with both President Trump, former AG Bill Barr, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

This statement is an indicator @CBSNews hasn’t contained the fallout from its Kamala Harris @60Minutes edit.



Releasing the full unedited transcript is consistent with journalistic transparency and it stands behind the integrity of the entire Kamala Harris edit, not just the… pic.twitter.com/7HoBtTxQ33 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 21, 2024

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2024

.@60Minutes and @CBSNews failure to release the @KamalaHarris transcript is particularly damning in light of their own precedent. https://t.co/NUuNGPnV4r — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 21, 2024

We're guessing that won't see the light of day before the election.