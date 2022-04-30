71% Of Elementary School Math Textbooks In Florida Contained 'Woke Indoctrination' 

The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) rejected dozens of mathematics textbooks for its K-12 curriculum, citing references to Critical Race Theory (CRT) and problematic woke content.

FDOE said 41% of submitted textbooks by publishers were "impermissible with either Florida's new standards or contained prohibited topics." Some of those topics included controversial CRT, inclusions of Common Core, and Social-Emotional Learning.

A shocking 71% of the submitted textbooks contained prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies for grade levels K-5 that didn't align with FDOE standards.

Here's a breakdown of FDOE's findings of the 54 of the 132 (41%) reject textbooks.

*78 of 132 total submitted textbooks are being included on the state's adopted list. *28 (21 percent) are not included on the adopted list because they incorporate prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including CRT. *12 (9 percent) are not included on the adopted list because they do not properly align to B.E.S.T. Standards. *14 (11 percent) are not included on the adopted list because they do not properly align to B.E.S.T. Standards and incorporate prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including CRT. *Grades K-5: 71 percent of materials were rejected. *Grades 6-8: 20 percent of materials were rejected. *Grades 9-12: 35 percent of materials were rejected.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said, "publishers attempted to slap a coat of paint on an old house built on the foundation of Common Core, and indoctrinating concepts like race essentialism, especially, bizarrely, for elementary school students."

"I'm grateful that Commissioner Corcoran and his team at the Department have conducted such a thorough vetting of these textbooks to ensure they comply with the law," DeSantis added.

Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said, "Florida has become a national leader in education under the vision and leadership of Governor DeSantis. When it comes to education, other states continue to follow Florida's lead as we continue to reinforce parents' rights by focusing on providing their children with a world-class education without the fear of indoctrination or exposure to dangerous and divisive concepts in our classrooms."

Here's one example of a "woke" math problem in one of the textbooks.

The report should be an eye-opener to parents about the massive indoctrination of the most vulnerable: children. There are ways to avoid toxic CRT that some teachers are already warning it's "absolutely everywhere."

Through homeschooling, or if parents don't have the means, at least be open to understanding what is being taught at school.

The larger question is, who are these publishers, and why are they trying to indoctrinate kids with radical Left thinking?