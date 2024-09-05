75% Of Midtown NYC Arrests Are Illegals; Veteran Prosecutor Blames "Pathetic" Sanctuary City Laws

In yet another headline you won't see from corporate media, 75% of those arrested in Midtown Manhattan in recent months for crimes like assault, robbery, and domestic violence are migrants.

Screenshot via @ViralNewsNYC

In Queens, it's around 60%, the NY Post reports, citing police sources.

On any given day, Big Apple criminal court dockets are packed with asylum seekers who have run afoul of the law. The problem is made much worse by sanctuary city laws that mean New York cops aren’t allowed to work with ICE on cases in which they believe suspects are in the country illegally. Additionally, the NYPD says it is barred from tracking the immigration status of offenders.

According to the report, the sanctuary city laws make it 'almost impossible' for authorities to handle the problem.

"New York City eliminated a tool to get rid of violent criminals. What a mess," said Jim Quinn, a veteran former prosecutor at the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

"The sanctuary city law is pathetic. It’s disgusting. It’s crazy."

Compounding matters, police sources say that word has gotten out among the migrant community about NYC's soft-on-crime policies which kicks criminals back onto the street quickly after they're arrested.

And even if they do end up serving time, one Bronx cop told the Post: "They don’t care if they get arrested — they laugh if they get sent to Rikers. Where they come from, they get tortured in jail."

The problem is so bad that Democrat Mayor Eric Adams has called on the City Council to change the sanctuary city laws - saying last week: "Right now, we don’t have the authorization to be able to go and coordinate with ICE. We have to follow the law."

According to a NYPD spokesperson, overall crime may be down last year, however they confirmed that "police officers are prohibited from asking about the immigration status of crime victims, witnesses, or suspects and therefore the NYPD doesn’t track data pertaining to immigration statuses."

"I would say about 75% of the arrests in Midtown Manhattan are migrants, mostly for robberies, assaults, domestic incidents and selling counterfeit items," one Midtown officer told the outlet.

He said the figure is an estimate because “you can’t be 100% sure [they’re migrants] unless you arrest them in a shelter or they’re dumb enough to give you a shelter address.” Another Manhattan cop said that excluding petty larcenies at drugstores, the number of local arrests involving migrants is “easily” 75%, noting that most who get caught shoplifting go more for the pricey branded goods.

"They can’t be bothered with lower-end stores. They like Lululemon and Sunglass Hut," said the Manhattan cop, adding that migrants are responsible for "most" of the pickpocketing and similar crimes that the NYPD encounters.

Undercover officers arrest pickpocket suspects in Manhattan. Many migrant pickpocket rings now operate in NYC. The migrants are housed and fed by taxpayers while stealing from them and claiming to be peaceful refugees. pic.twitter.com/pJxXH4ESmz — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 5, 2024

🚨BREAKING: Arrest at NYC Randall’s Island Migrant shelter.



NYPD senior officials and a significant police presence at the Randalls Island migrant shelter.



Remember your tax money is paying for all of this thanks to Biden. pic.twitter.com/gfhhPTYBXg — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 22, 2024

Meanwhile in the courts, "there are days we have so many migrant cases, we have to call in for extra Spanish interpreters," said one law enforcement officer at the Queens Criminal Courthouse. Another told The Post: "Come on Mondays! Almost every case is a migrant."

Some of the crimes migrants are being arrested for include gang violence or vicious sexual assaults.

Venezuelan migrant Yurlex Daniel Guzman Quintero was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Aug. 28, accused of a deplorable act of sexual abuse against his girlfriend in which he viciously choked her and held a knife to her head. Court documents allege it all happened in front of her child. The same day, migrant Dionisio Moran Flores was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court for allegedly raping his 5-year-old daughter. He was ordered held on $150,000 bail. -NY Post

The Post also notes that Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua, which has been terrorizing citizens around the country, has also set up shop in NYC and are already tied to hundreds of crimes - including the shootings of two NYPC officers who were trying to arrest a member in June. The gang has been arming up - smuggling guns into city-run shelters in food delivery bags in an effort to evade metal detectors.

"Most of the people we arrest are professionals — these aren’t their first crimes," said one law enforcement source, who added that Biden-Harris open border policies combined with sanctuary city laws are responsible for the current situation.

"Crime would be down significantly if there was a wall and we could account for everyone who comes into the country," the source told The Post. "And more importantly, throw them out if they commit a crime."