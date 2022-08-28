8 In 10 Americans Think Hunter Biden Laptop Cover-Up Changed Election Outcome; Poll Finds

Authored by Paul Sperry via The Epoch Times,

A whopping 79 percent of Americans suggest President Donald Trump likely would have won reelection if voters had known the truth about Hunter Biden’s laptop - that it was real and not “Russian disinformation,” as intelligence officials aligned with Joe Biden falsely led the public to believe, a new national poll reveals.

The survey of 1,335 adults was conducted earlier this month by New Jersey-based Technometrica Institute of Policy and Politics. The vast majority of those following the issue said they believe that the laptop is real, while only 11 percent still believe it was created by Russia.

The Washington Post and The New York Times recently confirmed that the laptop and contents found on it are, in fact, authentic, after initially pooh-poohing the idea the device belonged to the president’s son. In October 2020, the New York Post broke the story that Hunter Biden had abandoned the Apple computer at a Wilmington, Del., repair shop. The newspaper exposed emails from the hard drive indicating the Biden family may have participated in illicit business deals in Ukraine, China, and other countries. Social media censored the story, denying voters critical information on the eve of the election.

Among those following the topic, almost three-quarters (74 percent) believe that the FBI and Intelligence Community deliberately misled the public—and voters—when they claimed the laptop was “disinformation” and part of a Kremlin plot to hurt Biden’s candidacy.

On Oct. 19, 2020, more than 50 former U.S. intelligence officials, including CIA Director John Brennan, signed a public letter claiming the material published by the Post from Hunter’s hard drive “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” although none of them had seen it. Joe Biden cited their letter in the presidential debates to deflect questions about the laptop.

“Terming the laptop ‘disinformation’ by the FBI, Intelligence Community, Congress, and the Biden campaign, along with Big Tech, impacted voters,” said Technometrica President Raghavan Mayur, who’s been recognized as the most accurate pollster in recent presidential elections. “A significant majority—78 percent—believe that access to the correct information could have been critical to their decision at the polls.”

In fact, 47 percent said that knowing before the election that the laptop contents were real and not “disinformation” would have changed their voting decision—including more than two-thirds (71 percent) of Democrats.

Almost 8 of 10 respondents said that a truthful interpretation of the laptop would have likely changed the election’s outcome more in favor of Trump.

The poll also found that more than half—51 percent—give the media failing grades (D or F) for their coverage of the topic of the laptop.

Also, 81 percent of Americans said they want the attorney general to appoint an independent special counsel to investigate possibly incriminating email and other evidence contained on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Federal investigators in Delaware have been investigating Hunter for possible money laundering, tax fraud, and other alleged crimes, but the probe has dragged on for years, and the FBI has yet to issue a warrant to search his home for evidence.

The Senate Judiciary Committee revealed last month that FBI whistleblowers recently came forward to expose a “scheme” by FBI honchos in Washington to throttle the investigation of Hunter Biden in the run-up to the 2020 election by claiming that allegations of Biden influence-peddling in Ukraine was “Russian disinformation.”

Former National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe recently said there is growing evidence the FBI politically interfered in both the 2016 and 2020 elections while claiming they were worried about Russian interference.

“The names have changed, but the allegations are the same, that these FBI agents were attempting to influence the outcome of the 2020 election by suppressing derogatory information about Hunter Biden and potentially Joe Biden,” Ratclifffe said. “It is the FBI that is the primary domestic authority for investigating and leading to the prosecution of election influence and election interference. It’s really a problem when the agency that is responsible for investigating those things is engaged in those things.”

Ratcliffe in late October 2020 issued a forceful denial against the prevailing spin about “disinformation” after prominent Democrat leader Adam Schiff of the House Intelligence Committee proclaimed the Hunter Biden laptop story was “a smear on Joe Biden [that] comes from the Kremlin.”

“I very clearly came out and said, ‘Look, Adam Schiff is making this information up. There is no Russian disinformation involved here. It is Hunter Biden’s laptop, and the investigation is real,’ “ he said. “And that has proven to be true.”