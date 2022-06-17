82-Year-Old Speaker Pelosi Blames Bidenflation On "COVID, And The War... In Iraq"

82-year-old House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who's so old she was at JFK's inauguration, claimed on Thursday that the "war in Iraq" and the Covid-19 pandemic (as opposed to the Democrats' war on oil and trillions in stimulus) are responsible for inflation.

Nancy Pelosi thinks we’re still in a war with Iraq and is also amazed to learn that she has hands. pic.twitter.com/VYo6TRcAWO — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) June 16, 2022

Then, her office lied about it - 'correcting' a transcript of her statement from Iraq to Ukraine.

The gaffe comes several similar mix-ups from President Biden over the last few months. In January he confused Iraq and Iran, while in March he confused Iran and Ukraine.

Pelosi's comments are the latest in pre-midterms Democrat damage control over not-so-transitory inflation, which just hit 8.6% YoY. So far they've blamed:

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

Covid-19

Oil companies

Shipping companies

But whatever you do, don't blame reckless spending by the "adults" who are back in charge!

“I’m SICK of this stuff!”



Joe Biden is furious that Americans blame inflation on his government spending. pic.twitter.com/quRxB2lfvA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 11, 2022

When do we start testing the cognition of these ancient lawmakers?