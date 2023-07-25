83% Of Democrats Deny There's Any Border Crisis; Gallup Poll Finds

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A Gallup poll has revealed that a massive 83 percent of Democratic voters deny that there is any border crisis in the U.S. despite more than 7 million illegal immigrants being encountered since Joe Biden took office.

The poll notes that only 17% of Democrats believe there’s currently a crisis at the southwest border, a huge 20 point drop on figures recorded in 2019.

The gaslighting has worked!

"You're doing a wonderful job!"



Mayorkas basks in praise from fellow leftist elites as he oversees the worst border crisis on record. 7+ million illegal immigrants have crossed since Biden took office — including 1.4+ million who vanished into the country pic.twitter.com/1c0KruD1Qr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2023

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE on the border: "We actually saw the president's plan working"



7+ million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the southern border since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/oIrX37spEH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 24, 2023

The Gallup poll also found that 75% of Democrats say they’re “somewhat sympathetic” toward illegal immigrants currently living in the country, with 38% saying they are “very sympathetic.”

Americans are more sympathetic toward the people who come to the U.S. border hoping to enter the country than they are toward immigrants who are already in the U.S. illegally. https://t.co/U41TQn060B — GallupNews (@GallupNews) July 15, 2023

The findings come amid reports of some 40 percent of illegals who were caught and released into the country having never been seen or heard from again, with up to 80 percent not even being issued a court summons.

NEW: According to data submitted in federal court by DHS, out of a group of 2,572 illegal immigrants caught and released into the U.S. in days before end of Title 42, over 40% never checked in w/ ICE, and ICE failed to issue court summons to over 80%. https://t.co/VyrOaZKxAK — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 19, 2023

