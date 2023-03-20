85% Of Trump Supporters Think Protesting Against Arrest Is A Jan6-Style Trap

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

85 per cent of respondents polled on Donald Trump’s own Truth Social website think protesting against his arrest would be risking a January 6-style set-up, despite Trump himself telling them to go out and demonstrate.

On Saturday morning, Trump posted on Truth Social that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, citing “illegal leaks” from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation regarding payments allegedly made to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election campaign.

Although many legal observers say the potential indictment of Trump is a political show trial and that in any other scenario the payments would represent nothing worse than a misdemeanor, Democrats remain desperate to prevent Trump from running for president again.

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Trump posted in response to the news.

He also called for demonstrations in another post, proclaiming, “WE JUST CAN’T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY’RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!”

However, many prominent Trump supporters, including those who vehemently backed him during the 2016 campaign, believe any protests will crushed authorities in New York City and could represent another J6-style trap.

“Unlike J6’ers, Trump can afford lawyers. (Tho he has a history of stiffing people on legal bills.) There is 0 to do other than allow him to defend himself in court. Unless y’all really want to become stars in a sequel to January 6th. I can’t believe this isn’t obvious,” tweeted Mike Cernovich.

Jesse Kelly complained that Trump abandoned January 6 detainees, warning Americans not to stage demonstrations in blue states.

“The last time Trump’s biggest fans protested on his behalf, he left them all to rot in jail without so much as a penny from him in legal fees. Not a penny. Shame on him for this. Do NOT go to a blue area and protest for this man. Ignore this,” he said.

FYI: The last time Trump’s biggest fans protested on his behalf, he left them all to rot in jail without so much as a penny from him in legal fees. Not a penny.



Most Trump supporters appear to be heeding the advice. 85 per cent of them on Truth Social answered in the affirmative when asked, “Is the potential protest against Trump being arrested a J6-style trap?”

Earlier this month, hours of footage released from the incident at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 confirmed that protest leaders were allowed into the building before being calmly led around by police officers.

Meanwhile, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy slammed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg at a press conference for allowing criminals to turn NYC into a lawless hellhole while pursuing Trump for next to nothing.

“He brags about lowering felonies to misdemeanors as a prosecutor. We’ve watched crime in New York where people are afraid to walk the streets,” said McCarthy.

“We’ve watched campaigns. I will tell you one of the reasons we won races in New York is based upon this DA, of not protecting the citizens of New York — and now he’s spending his time on this? The statute of limitations are gone. It doesn’t matter what side you’re on. This is the type of thing America hates and divides us and is wrong.”

