"Murdered That Man For Laughs": Shocking Video Of Out-Of-Control Teens In Vegas 

Major media outlets with a progressive slant downplay the surge in violent crime in Democratic-controlled cities and counties and often overlook the growing culture of violence affecting the younger generation.

There has been a rise in violence committed by teenagers and young men in major cities across the US. Some experts question if mental health issues stemming from Covid lockdowns are the reason for the outbursts of violence committed by the youth. Or perhaps Hollywood desensitizes teens with violent movies, songs, and video games. Or maybe it's social media or the state promoting fatherless homes.

While it's too early to tell why the younger generation feels the need to reenact scenes from the video game 'Grand Theft Auto,' a video is going viral this weekend of an incident last month of teens in Las Vegas going on a joyride, senselessly targeting other vehicles and even intentionally running down a bicyclist.

On August 14, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 17-year-old driver of a Hyundai who fled the scene after intentionally running over and killing Andreas Probst, a retired California police chief.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the teens posted a video of the joyride on social media. Police were able to use the video as evidence, which showed the driver 'intentionally' killed Probst.

The video is shocking.

🚨Las Vegas juveniles involved in two hit-and-run crashes after stealing Hyundai & recording their crimes. One of their victims, a 64 yr old male, was riding a mountain bike & later died of his injuries. Both juveniles were caught by LVPD.



TikTok generation, smh! 🫤 pic.twitter.com/k4o0bKqQip — Joanne (@NewportBeachNBT) September 16, 2023

Two Las Vegas scholars steal a car then commit a hit and run on an unsuspecting car before hitting and killing a random man on a bicycle.



They murdered that man for laughs.



Have you had enough yet? pic.twitter.com/NkJAtnUpbN — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) September 16, 2023

The broader issue is that major Democrat cities are dealing with a surge in youth crime.

We warned readers earlier this year about the ongoing issue in Baltimore City.

And this youth crime wave has spread to other cities, including Washington, DC:

"We have seen a significant uptick in violence over the last two to three years, and I think it's almost been exclusively driven by 14- to 21-year-old boys and young men," Alexandria City Mayor Justin Wilson told Axios.

There needs to be a national discussion to understand what triggers the youth to commit violent crimes. I think everyone can agree. Some of us want to peacefully jog or ride a bike down the street without some crazed teen on TikTok looking for their next target while speeding down the street. The current governing approach by Democrats raises concerns about their commitment to maintaining law and order.