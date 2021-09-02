ACLU Says The State Forcing People To Take Vaccines Is A Victory For Civil Liberties

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The ACLU has published an article in the New York Times followed up by a tweet which asserts that the government forcing people to take vaccines is a victory for civil liberties.

No, this isn’t out of the Babylon Bee.

“Far from compromising them, vaccine mandates actually further civil liberties,” the organization’s tweet ludicrously claimed. “They protect the most vulnerable, people with disabilities and fragile immune systems, children too young to be vaccinated, and communities of color hit hard by the disease.”

Far from compromising them, vaccine mandates actually further civil liberties. They protect the most vulnerable, people with disabilities and fragile immune systems, children too young to be vaccinated, and communities of color hit hard by the disease. https://t.co/UYfQY2EEqj — ACLU (@ACLU) September 2, 2021

The tweet linked to a New York Times opinion piece written by ACLU staffers which further amplified claims that the government forcing people to take a vaccine under threat of them losing their jobs, social lives and potentially in the future the right to buy and sell was actually a boon for civil liberties.

What’s next? Maybe the ACLU will call for the government to forcibly incarcerate Americans for their controversial political opinions because it might ‘prevent harm’.

Respondents on Twitter were swift to ridicule the organization’s absurd hypocrisy.

“The government forcing a needle in your arm is actually them furthering your civil liberties” is quite the take even from Marxists like you. Thank you for dropping the mask to reveal yourselves though,” remarked Robby Starbuck.

"The government forcing a needle in your arm is actually them furthering your civil liberties" is quite the take even from Marxists like you. Thank you for dropping the mask to reveal yourselves though. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 2, 2021

“Look at that stretch!” commented Charlie Nash.

look at that stretch! pic.twitter.com/qS5F0zbdrv — Charlie Nash (@CharlieNash) September 2, 2021

“It is so sad to see how much leftism has destroyed your organization. Any real civil liberties union needs to be actively against the left and you are example #1 as to why,” tweeted Steven Kolln.

It is so sad to see how much leftism has destroyed your organization. Any real civil liberties union needs to be actively against the left and you are example #1 as to why — Steven Kolln (@stevenkolln) September 2, 2021

Perhaps the best summary was tweeted by journalist Glenn Greenwald.

“Having the state force citizens to inject their bodies with a medicine they don’t want is a victory for civil liberties actually, says the @ACLU.”

Having the state force citizens to inject their bodies with a medicine they don't want is a victory for civil liberties actually, says the @ACLU: https://t.co/Y5exMaCWcJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 2, 2021

* * *

