Activist Group Suing DeSantis Received Nearly $1.4 Million From Soros Network

An activist group which has filed a class-action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials over last week's migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard received nearly $1.4 million from George Soros' Open Society Network.

According to Fox News, nonprofit immigrant advocacy group Lawyers for Civil Rights filed the suit on behalf of Alianza Americas, which was described in a press release as "a network of migrant-led organizations supporting immigrants across the United States."

The lawsuit was filed in the District of Massachusetts, and alleges that DeSantis and other officials "designed and executed a premeditated, fraudulent and illegal scheme centered on exploiting this vulnerability for the sole purpose of advancing their own personal, financial and political interests."

A man who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived flashes a thumbs-up in Edgartown, Massachusetts, on Sept. 14, 2022. (Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via AP)

According to Open Society Foundation records, Alianza Americas received $1,383,947 between 2016 and 2020 - with grants coming from three Soros nonprofits; Open Society Institute, Open Society Policy Center and Foundation to Promote Open Society.

The grants were to support policy advocacy on immigration, a Global Compact for Migration initiative and to strengthen the group's international work in Central America and Mexico. The law firm filing the suit, Lawyers for Civil Rights, received $50,000 from the Borealis Philanthropy in 2019, tax forms show. Borealis is a left-wing donor-advised fund that acts as an intermediary steering Democratic money to organizations. Borealis has partnered with Black Lives Matter and the left-wing Marguerite Casey Foundation, which advocates for the abolishment of policing and prisons. -Fox News

Another liberal group, the MacArthur Foundation, gave Alianza Americas $1.26 million between 2008 and 2020.

The class-action lawsuit filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights alleges that migrants were told they were headed towards Boston or Washington, "which is completely false," and that they were induced to cross state lines under false pretenses - carrying perks such as $10 McDonald's gift certificates.

DeSantis' office, meanwhile, says that 50 Venezuelan migrants voluntarily signed forms agreeing to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week, and called the lawsuit legally flawed.

"I agree to hold the benefactor or its designated representatives harmless of all liability arising out of or in any way relating to any injuries and damages that may occur during the agreed transport to locations outside of Texas until the final destination of Massachusetts," states the form.

DeSantis' office cited the form as evidence that the migrants were not misled.