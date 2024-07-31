Activist Tommy Robinson Arrested Under Terror Provisions After Massive Rally Of British Patriots

British patriot activist Tommy Robinson is in trouble again for speaking his mind, and the details are rather strange. Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) was arrested on Sunday at the Eurotunnel terminal in Folkestone by police who used counter-terrorism powers, but was released on unconditional bail.

A judge issued the warrant at the high court for the arrest of Robinson but ordered that it not be carried out until early October to allow the activist time to indicate that he would attend the next hearing voluntarily, or to apply to “set aside” the warrant. Robinson was also due to appear at the court on Monday after he was accused of contempt for making a documentary; ironically the film is called 'Silenced'.

The activist chose to escape the country instead and is now reportedly in Europe. Robinson's arrest was initiated only one day after he attended a massive British patriot march in London against open borders. Marchers called for an end to open borders while flying flags emblazoned with the St. George Cross, a centuries-old standard which leftist officials and activists claim is a "symbol of racism."

Robinson is best known for his opposition to mass immigration and open border policies in the UK, allowing third world migrants from Islamic countries to flood the nation and overwhelm the indigenous British culture. The UK government has been rabidly pro-migrant for over a decade and has attempted on numerous occasions to censor and intimidate British citizens who speak out against open border policies. Around 40% of London's population is now made up of migrants, the majority of them with Islamic backgrounds.

Pro-Islam, pro-migrant and pro-Palestine rallies have become constant fixtures in the UK. The events are regularly painted in a positive light by the media despite violence and mass arrests. Meanwhile, the slander of British patriot marches is widely accepted.

Public anger has grown over the migrant situation despite the government's best efforts to suppress information and speech. UK stats deliberately remove references to a criminal's migrant status and the media often refuses to report on the origins of perpetrators behind violent crimes, grooming gangs and human trafficking. Robinson described the problem in a recent interview with Jordan Peterson.

In 2021 Robinson was sued for defamation after arguing online that a viral video of a Syrian student being bullied by white students was a misrepresentation of events and that the Syrian student had been known for abusing others, including female classmates.

Robinson was taken to court, fined for his claims and ordered to no longer speak on the incident or the student in public again. Robinson's documentary 'Silenced' includes evidence that the video of the Syrian student was part of an organized propaganda campaign planned for 6 months before the video was ever released online. The documentary is held up as the catalyst for contempt of court charges that led to Robinson's arrest after he screened it at the patriot rally last week. The use of anti-terror protocols has not yet been explained by law enforcement.