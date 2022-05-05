Adam Schiff: "I Don't Care How The Draft Leaked"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff asserted, “I don’t care how the draft leaked” in response to the Roe v Wade decision leak, despite it representing an unprecedented breach in Supreme Court history.

“I don’t care how the draft leaked. That’s a sideshow,” tweeted Schiff.

“What I care about is that a small number of conservative justices, who lied about their plans to the Senate, intend to deprive millions of women of reproductive care. Codifying Roe isn’t enough. We must expand the court,” he added.

As Breitbart reports, Schiff’s response is similar to how he attempted to protect the identity of the leaker of President Donald Trump’s classified call with the Ukrainian president.

“Schiff, during Trump’s impeachment hearings, sought to interfere with Republicans’ questioning when it came to the identity of the leaker,” writes Kristina Wong.

Speculation is rife as to the identity of the leaker, with some commentators calling for them to be arrested.

The only people with access to the original document were the nine justices and their 36 law clerks, meaning it’s almost certain that one of the 36 law clerks leaked the document.

When you consider that each justice has four clerks working for them, that probably narrows it down to one of 16 clerks working for the four Democrat-appointed justices.

Conservative commentator Will Chamberlain was pilloried by the media for suggesting that the individual is almost certainly Elizabeth Deutsch, who is currently a law clerk for Justice Breyer.

“I certainly think someone who has spent much of their academic and professional life fighting to expand the right to get an abortion could be desperate enough to do so,” tweeted Chamberlain.

Meet Elizabeth Deutsch. She's currently a law clerk for Justice Breyer.



And, in my humble opinion, she's the most likely person to have leaked the draft Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs, purporting to overturn Roe v. Wade.



🧵 pic.twitter.com/V8mfc5hG2I — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 4, 2022

