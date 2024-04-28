Adam Schiff Robbed In San Francisco

Via the Post Millennial,

Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff’s luggage was stolen out of his parked car in a downtown San Francisco parking garage on Thursday. He later attended speaking event and dinner in a shirt and hiking vest.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the left-wing Senate hopeful was at the event to thank high-profile lawyer Joe Cotchett for his support to replace the late Dianne Feinstein.

The outlet reported that Schiff’s car had been parked in the garage to visit the area.

Cotchett’s press agent Lee Houskeeper, who was at the dinner at Ristorante Rocca and warned Schiff not to leave anything in the car, reportedly said, “I guess it’s ‘Welcome to San Francisco.’”

Cotchett said Schiff was not fazed by the incident and went about his business during the visit and acted as if everything was normal.

The congressman told the Chronicle, “Yes, they took my bags. But I’m here to thank Joe.”

Schiff ended up speaking without a suit jacket during the event and instead donned a shirt and hiking vest.

“Maybe he can go out with Willie Brown to choose a new suit from one of the many fine clothing establishments in San Francisco,” Houskeeper joked, mentioning the former San Francisco mayor. “Willie knows them all.”

Schiff grew up in the city and has been in the California delegations for over 20 years while crime has become a growing issue for Californians.

Crime has in San Francisco has led a mass exodus of retailers from the downtown core. This includes the likes of stores such as J. Crew, Old Navy, Nordstrom Rack, and entire malls closing up shop.

Last year a CNN crew that was reporting on the rampant crime had their vehicle broken into and equipment stolen.