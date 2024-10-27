Porn-Addicts For Kamala Harris: Billionaire-Funded Far-Left PAC Pushes Cringe Ad 

Reid Hoffman, billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn and independent director on Microsoft's board, appears to have donated a substantial amount of money to the "Progress Action Fund" — a PAC led by a far-left activist and former Obama administration alumnus. PAF pushed out one of the cringiest pro-pornographic political ads to drum up support from chronic masturbators for Kamala Harris.

Let's dive directly into the woke left's cringe-fest ad...

Here's the original report from X user Collin Rugg:

NEW: Democrat groups release an ad of a young man m*sturbating in an effort to get people to vote for Kamala Harris. The Democratic Party: The party of abortion and p*rn addicts. Progress Action Fund and Defend the Vote have released a $2.5 million ad campaign with the 30-second ad. The ad was called "Republicans Rubbing You the Wrong Way," with an actor playing a Republican congressman watching the young man rub one out. The ad campaign is being displayed on streaming services in all seven swing states.

PAF noted on its website that it "runs hard-hitting ads to defeat Republicans in swing districts, including the viral ad Keep Republicans Out Of Your Bedroom."

Heading PAF is former Obama activist Joe Jacobson, who identifies as a "he/him."

Jacobson is a radical leftist with prior ties to the Service Employees International Union, AFL-CIO, and the Obama administration.

According to data from Open Secrets, billionaire Hoffman appears to have funded some of Jacobson's woke adventures at PAF. Hoffman splurged on PAF this year, donating as much as $500,000 on Sept. 25 and $50,000 on Sept. 19.

Daily Wire reporter Megan Basham wrote on X, "It's a PAC run by an Obama administration alum. And a major funder is Reid Hoffman, co-founder and chairman of LinkedIn."

Who’s behind the pornographic pro-pornography ads being run in swing states on behalf of Kamala Harris? Not some porn actors or other such seedy, fringe folk. It’s a PAC run by an Obama administration alum. And a major funder is Reid Hoffman, co-founder and chairman of LinkedIn. pic.twitter.com/WvRSKv3L60 — Megan Basham (@megbasham) October 27, 2024

What a cringe-fest for Democrats... After unleashing the 'Trump Nazi' bazooka in leftist corporate media last week...

Now, they are trying to drum up support from porn-addicted Americans funded by Palo Alto elites. Weird.

Well, it's not weird unless you understand that this is desperation from Democrats and their billionaire funders.