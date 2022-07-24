Al Gore Compares Climate Skeptics To Uvalde Cops Who 'Stood By While Children Were Being Massacred'

Former Vice President Al Gore (D), who wrongly predicted the Arctic would be ice-free by 2013 because of man-made global warming, and has pushed mass surveillance as a solution to curb carbon emissions, has compared 'climate deniers' to Uvalde police officers who waited over an hour to stop a mass shooting which left 19 children and 2 adults dead in late May.

"You know, the climate deniers are really in some ways similar to all of those almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred," Gore told "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd.

"They heard the screams, they heard the gunshots, and nobody stepped forward," said Gore.

Of course, as Outkick's Ian Miller notes, "Gore’s obsessive focus on the U.S. as the main culprit [of man-made climate change] is wildly inaccurate when China far exceeds US emissions:"