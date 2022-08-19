Alec Baldwin Says Killing Woman Took "Years Off" His Life

Alec Baldwin - who was hobnobbing in Vermont just one week after fatally shooting a cinematographer and injuring the director while filming "Rust" in New Mexico - says the killing took "years" off his life.

"There is just this torrent of people attacking me who don’t know the facts," the actor told CNN in an interview published Friday.

Poor guy...

Baldwin, 64, killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the afternoon of October 21, 2021, while practicing a scene with a Colt .45 revolver that was supposed to be loaded with blanks. While Baldwin maintained that he did not pull the trigger, the FBI concluded in a report last week that he did.

Halyna Hutchins in 2019.

During interviews with investigators, Baldwin said that he was informed the weapon he was holding was a “cold gun,” which meant the revolver was loaded with blank cartridges, according to the Mind Unleashed.

Baldwin claimed that the weapon fired without him pulling the trigger when he pulled back the hammer and posed for Halyna’s camera, with the actor adding: “I did not pull the trigger.”

According to the FBI, it is theoretically possible for the device to produce the sound of a gunshot without actually firing a bullet; however, it is abundantly clear that this was not what happened in Baldwin’s case.

What's more, Santa Fe police are not ruling out criminal charges.

Police in Sante Fe will NOT rule out criminal charges after FBI report concludes that Alec Baldwin DID pull trigger on Rust set https://t.co/Ija2KF2u99 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 13, 2022

On Aug. 12, authorities said they are still waiting for Baldwin's phone records, which the District Attorney has been working with Suffolk County Police Department in New York and Baldwin’s attorneys to acquire.

Baldwin has been sued by Hutchins's family.