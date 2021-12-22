Alex Berenson Sues Twitter, Says Company Acted 'On Behalf' Of Biden Administration

Former NY Times reporter and author (check out those five-star reviews), Alex Berenson has taken Twitter to court, after the social media giant banned him from their platform after he suggested that the Covid-19 vaccine was 'at best - a therapeutic with a limited window of efficacy and terrible side effect profile..."

In a 70-page complaint filed on Monday in the Northern District of California, Berenson accused Twitter of violating his First Amendment rights, and claims that a Twitter executive assured him on multiple occasions that he would be free to express his opinions on the platform without fear of punishment.

"Despite the controversy around his statements, a senior Twitter executive repeatedly assured Mr. Berenson that the company backed his right to free expression and that he would continue to enjoy access to the platform," reads the complaint.

Berenson also argues that Twitter was acting on behalf of the Biden administration by censoring his content, specifically that he has a "a uniquely viable claim that Twitter acted on behalf of the federal government in censoring and barring him from to its platform."

The ban came just days after Biden administration officials - as well as Biden himself - called for a crackdown on Covid-19 misinformation on social media.

According to the complaint, Twitter is subject to a California law which applies to "common carriers," a provision which dates back to 1872 and regulates companies that "offer to the public to carry persons, property, or messages."

His lawyers argue that the "courts have repeatedly applied the 1872 law to telephone companies and other technologies that did not exist at the time it was enacted."

Responding to Twitter lawyers, Berenson laid out why his suit has legs in a Tuesday blog post:

* * *