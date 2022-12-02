Alex Jones Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy In Texas

Three weeks after Alex Jones was ordered to pay another $473 million in Sandy Hook judgements, bringing his total tab for the two cases to $1.48 billion, the Infowars founder and host filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas.

According to the Chapter 11 filing, which was filed on Wednesday but made public on Friday, Jones estimates his assets to be worth between $1 and $10 million, and his liabilities to be over $1 billion. He lists between 50 and 99 creditors that he owes.

In October Jones was ordered to pay $965 million to victims' families for claiming that the 2012 massacre was a hoax. In a separate lawsuit, Jones was ordered to pay $45.2 million - after which Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis in November that Jones should pay an extra $473 million, which includes plaintiff's legal fees and $150 million for violations of the Unfair Trade Practices Act, which prohibits businesses from profiting by deceptive or fraudulent means.

Jones' listed creditors include Robert (Robby) Parker, a Sandy Hook parent who was awarded $120,000,000, William Aldenberg at $90,000,000, and Ian Hockley, who was awarded $81,600,000. The list of plaintiffs continues, all the way down to American Express, which was awarded $150,000. All judgements are marked as "disputed."