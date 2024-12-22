All I Want For Christmas... Is Another False Flag

Via Visayas Outpost,

December 19, 2024

By now I suspect you are all fully conditioned to recognize a Psyop. At least we can enjoy some benefit from the last four years of brain fog. The Drone Happening clearly checks all of the boxes on the BS meter, almost like they want you to notice. So good morning, Readers! I hope you are enjoying your best cuppa coffee.

With the news and social media feeds going all berserker simultaneously, we are compelled to press <pause> on the mix-tape and give it a think. Nothing like a gajillion lock-step headlines and videos to raise the signal flag. I had been expecting the Disease XTM narrative vector, or the venerable WW3TM to explode onto the scene. Maybe drones are the diversion?

But something about these sightings is tickling the old wetware computer, and I need to share it with you:

Maybe it is how overreaction to video clips was part of what triggered the Covid insanity.

Maybe it is because the Gubment and Military won’t say what they know.

Maybe it is because any craft with lights on wants to be seen.

Radiation detection is just a misdirect: We already have planes for that, routinely sniffing the Northeast and Chesapeake Bay. If some of you have checked out ADSB Exchange or Monkeywerx on YT, then you’ll know what I mean. But that theory does lend itself quite well to what could be a pending False Flag.

So I’m going to tell you what is happening

Call it intuitive spit-balling, but you heard it here first.

Sightings in New Jersey and elsewhere are just the latest steps in an effort begun years ago, out in Nevada and western test ranges. That effort has been spun-up by the CIA or some other arm of the Hegemon to exert complete technical and information dominance on Americans first, then the rest of the world. No surprise there.

As usual, Skunkworks-style R&D combined with limitless funding produced breakthrough technology. Part materials science but mostly advanced computing algorithms to govern swarm behavior. Drone swarms in previous years over sensitive targets were test flights, the same way a lot of UAP / UFO sightings are test flights. The fact that most of the military was not in the loop suggests the classified nature of what was being developed.

High-end applications of this software are powering NGAD ‘loyal wingman’ drones and future weapons systems. But we can assume that some technology has been leaked, to be developed along parallel paths. The purpose: to simplify and commercialize drone tech, to be pushed out to ‘terrorist’ organizations linked to the Hegemon.

How? By letting China do what it does best, the same way Elon Musk develops space tech instead of NASA. Drone tech has therefore come down to the masses, but more importantly has been battle tested in the Ukraine, in Yemen, Syria, etc. What has emerged is one of the greatest asymmetrical warfare weapons of all time. $5K drones killing tanks is a game-changer. The profit model cannot be sustained if the Hegemon only has $470K Sidewinders to counter with.

But most of all, the Hegemon cannot have Joe Sixpack building potentially lethal drone tech in his garage, much less ordering it from Amazon. Congress is already hard at work to ban Chinese drones from import, to allow Law Enforcement to operate drone radar, and to push all kinds of regulation and restriction onto drones and drone operators. All that is needed is public support. At the first opportunity, Law Enforcement will be signing up to purchase their own lethal drones with autonomous targeting. The technology is already here.

So back to Jersey, they are trying to engineer a public scare to enable the passage of S.1631 or something similar. Standard procedure, their favorite trick. If they don’t get enough response, then a 9/11 style False Flag could be cooked-up. Radiation scare, fentanyl poisoning in the water, a large-scale power blackout, etc. Real people may die in order to achieve the public demand required. But the ultimate result is to enable severe drone restriction and control over Joe Sixpack. Why? Can you handle the truth?

You are simply not allowed to possess asymmetrical technology against a tyrannical state. I don’t even care about drones, personally. But if the state wins the upper hand, Skynet becomes almost guaranteed.

What you can do

#1, don’t fall for False Flags. If the public can learn this is just another Covid-tier scam we may avoid the trap altogether.

#2, do all you can to protect technology that may soon be restricted, especially if you are connected to the industry.

#3, Someone with the ability, please take a page from recent history and emulate the path pioneered by Cody Wilson and Defense Distributed back in 2013. He is the central figure in the 3D-printed-gun debate that has raged ever since, winning an injunction case against the ATF as recently as 2023. His non-profit Defense Distributed is a CAD model hosting site with downloadable files for 3D printing, or you can order a desktop CNC called Ghost Gunner to machine various critical gun parts yourself.

Wilson played a critical role in the cause of freedom, during a time when legislation was being sought to get ahead of the emerging tech. They were not going to allow 3D printed guns, period, and that was his whole motivation. He rightly recognized that they may squash the gun producers so hard that the only way to bear arms would be to make one yourself. So he just made it easier to do.

A similar downloadable storage archive must be launched to make open-source code available for drone flight, communication, swarm behavior, etc. The processors and chips may not be unique, but Gerber files could also be hosted on the site. 3D files, material specs, part numbers for suppliers, all of it could be available for DIY download and construction. Let the risk be taken by any DIYers brave enough to build their own, but at least there would be some level of parity available to the masses.

I know I know. The Gubmint has a million ways to shut you down. But if we do not start acting to preserve and build on this information, they are just going to lock more and more of it away. Compare the internet of today to that from 15 years ago if you doubt what I’m saying. They got the upper hand on computing, the internet, cell phone architecture, “A.I.”, and probably Cryptocurrency. If you don’t want armed police drones combing your neighborhood, then please heed this warning.

To put it in perspective, here is a short video clip from venture capitalist Marc Andreessen discussing a govt. meeting he had earlier this year about “A.I.” companies.

Chilling takeaway: “We shut down whole areas of research during the Cold War, and we could do it again with the Mathematics underlying A.I.”

Shutting down math, that is how desperate they are to prevent individual people or small companies from breaking into an area the government already dominates.

Closing thoughts at Christmas

Friends, Trump’s reelection has the rats running for cover. Just his presence is already toppling governments, and I am enjoying every second. It took the other team a while to get up off the mat, but they definitely have some surprises in store as we get closer to Jan. 20. Hopefully Trump will still be alive to take office; not that I think he can stop this train, but that it gives us more time.

I do look for signs of war, signs of their desperation to maintain control, and alignments leading to the rise of Antichrist. Yes, I am one of those. Yes, the little hairs are standing up on my neck as we watch things unfold in Syria, with an eye on Damascus...