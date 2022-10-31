Almost 8 Out Of 10 Americans Say Things Are "Out Of Control"; New Poll Finds

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A new CBS News Battleground Tracker/YouGov poll has found that a whopping 79 percent of Americans believe the country is “out of control” ahead of the mid term elections.

Just 21 percent responded to the say that they feel things are “under control,” and when that 79 percent were asked which party they will vote for a majority of 58 percent said Republican, with only 34 percent saying they will vote Democrat.

That doesn’t bode well for the party in power: Reps are winning those who say “out of control” right now. pic.twitter.com/5UKOA0VviP — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) October 30, 2022

The poll also found that 73 percent believe things are “going badly” with 42 percent saying “very badly,” and just 26 percent saying things are “going well,” with 6 percent saying “very well,” (what are they smoking?)

The state of the Economy is favouring Republicans:

This comes as more than half of voters blame Biden and the Dems for the economy and gas prices. pic.twitter.com/SKVXH4GwqQ — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) October 30, 2022

The poll also found that a huge swing by independents to the GOP is underway:

CBS News /YouGov: Generic Congressional Ballot Polling Trends Among 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬



October 14:

Democrats 40% (D+2)

Republicans 38%



October 28:

Republicans 49% (R+16)

Democrats 33%



✅ That's 𝟭𝟴-𝗣𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗧 Swing among Independents towards the GOP pic.twitter.com/lQzxSS752e — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 30, 2022

INDEPENDENTS: CBS/YouGov Poll



2022 Generic Congressional Ballot

GOP — 49% (+16)

Dem — 33%



Biden Job Approval

Approve 32%

Disapprove 68%



Biden Job Approval: Intensity

Strongly Approve 12%

Strongly Disapprove 52%



⛽ Prices with Democrats in Control

Go Up — 57%

Go Down — 8% pic.twitter.com/ZEXlPdjZnK — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 30, 2022

More hispanic voters are going Republican too, according to the poll:

🚨POLL🚨



With just over a week to go before the midterm elections, the latest CBS Battleground tracker poll finds Republicans within single digits among Hispanics.



Context: The same poll gave Democrats a 24-point lead with Hispanics at this point in 2018. pic.twitter.com/53zXSf4wca — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) October 30, 2022

Appearing on Fox News, GOP Senator Tom Cotton charged that Democrats are intentionally subjecting America to institutional decline:



