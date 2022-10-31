print-icon
Almost 8 Out Of 10 Americans Say Things Are "Out Of Control"; New Poll Finds

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Oct 31, 2022 - 03:05 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A new CBS News Battleground Tracker/YouGov poll has found that a whopping 79 percent of Americans believe the country is “out of control” ahead of the mid term elections.

Just 21 percent responded to the say that they feel things are “under control,” and when that 79 percent were asked which party they will vote for a majority of 58 percent said Republican, with only 34 percent saying they will vote Democrat.

The poll also found that 73 percent believe things are “going badly” with 42 percent saying “very badly,” and just 26 percent saying things are “going well,” with 6 percent saying “very well,” (what are they smoking?)

The state of the Economy is favouring Republicans:

The poll also found that a huge swing by independents to the GOP is underway:

More hispanic voters are going Republican too, according to the poll:

Appearing on Fox News, GOP Senator Tom Cotton charged that Democrats are intentionally subjecting America to institutional decline:

