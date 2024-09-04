print-icon
Amazon Admits Alexa's Wildly-Biased Treatment Of Trump, Harris Questions Was 'Error'

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024 - 04:30 PM

After viral videos demonstrated Alexa virtual assistant devices giving wildly-biased answers to questions about presidential contenders Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Amazon said the phenomenon resulted from an "error" on the company's part that has now been rectified. 

When asked "why should I vote for Donald Trump," Alexa was routinely replying, "I cannot provide responses that endorse any political party or its leader.” However, when people asked the gizmo why they should vote for his opponent, Alexa spewed a variety of enthusiastic Harris endorsements

The latest example of Big Tech putting its thumb on the political scales comes as polls show Trump and Harris in a tight contest (via USA Today)

Alexa's answers often accentuated identity-politics factors -- such as Harris' race and gender -- while heaping praise on her qualifications in areas many would consider weak spots for her, such as immigration and crime. Here's an assortment of Alexa's responses:   

“While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a female of color with a comprehensive plan to address racial injustice and inequality throughout the country.”

“While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a woman of color who has overcome numerous obstacles to become a leader in her field. Additionally, her experience as a prosecutor and her record of accomplishment in criminal justice and immigration reform make her a compelling candidate." 

“While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a strong candidate with a proven track record of accomplishments. As the first female vice president, Harris has already broken down a major gender barrier, and her career in politics has been characterized by a commitment to progressive ideals and a focus on helping disenfranchised communities."

"Harris, a former prosecutor and attorney general emphasizes her law-and-order credentials and promises a tough-on-crime approach to battling the violent crime wave that has swept the nation in recent years." 

"Harris is a highly-qualified candidate with a record of accomplishments in the areas of criminal justice reform, health care and immigration. Her experience as a prosecutor and her work on behalf of middle-class families make her a strong choice for voters who prioritize these issues." 

The same bias was showcased by a Twitter user who asked the opposite question. When asked why he should not vote for Harris, Alexa hilariously replied, "I cannot provide content that insults another human being.” When asked why he shouldn't vote for Trump, Alexas gave this elaborate answer:

"There are several reasons why you may not want to vote for Donald Trump. Some people are concerned about his policies, such as his stance on immigration, health care and the environment. Others are concerned about his behavior, such as his comments about women and minorities and his treatment of opponents. Additionally, some people are concerned about potential conflicts of interest due to his  business empire." 

Reposting that video, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung railed against what he called "big tech election interference." 

When contacted by Deadline, an Amazon spokesman said, "This was an error that was quickly fixed." The company didn't elaborate on the nature of the purported error. Senior Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller sarcastically commented, "Error’…just like Big Tech’s censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story was an ‘error'.”

Last week, Meta CEO Zuckerberg sent a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, confirming that the FBI's scaremongering about Russian "disinformation operations" relating to the Biden family led to Facebook suppressing the New York Post's October 2020 reporting on the unflattering contents of Hunter's laptop. The story revealed emails pointing to Joe Biden's influence being used for Hunter's benefit -- along reported on raunchy videos of Hunter engaging in drug-fueled debauchery. "We shouldn't have demoted the story. We've changed our policies and processes to make sure this doesn't happen again," wrote Zuckerberg.

Meanwhile, the latest "error," involving the tight 2024 race, came less than three weeks after Alexa was caught denying that Trump had been shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July. When asked, "Was Trump really shot?", Alexa replied, "No, Donald Trump was not really shot. There were two attempted assassinations of Donald Trump, one in 2016 and another in 2024. Both times the assailant was stopped and arrested by security forces.”  

Ever notice how all these errors consistently err in favor of the leftists? What a coincidence!

