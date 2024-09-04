After viral videos demonstrated Alexa virtual assistant devices giving wildly-biased answers to questions about presidential contenders Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Amazon said the phenomenon resulted from an "error" on the company's part that has now been rectified.

When asked "why should I vote for Donald Trump," Alexa was routinely replying, "I cannot provide responses that endorse any political party or its leader.” However, when people asked the gizmo why they should vote for his opponent, Alexa spewed a variety of enthusiastic Harris endorsements.

The latest example of Big Tech putting its thumb on the political scales comes as polls show Trump and Harris in a tight contest (via USA Today)

Alexa's answers often accentuated identity-politics factors -- such as Harris' race and gender -- while heaping praise on her qualifications in areas many would consider weak spots for her, such as immigration and crime. Here's an assortment of Alexa's responses:

“While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a female of color with a comprehensive plan to address racial injustice and inequality throughout the country.”

“While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a woman of color who has overcome numerous obstacles to become a leader in her field. Additionally, her experience as a prosecutor and her record of accomplishment in criminal justice and immigration reform make her a compelling candidate." “While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a strong candidate with a proven track record of accomplishments. As the first female vice president, Harris has already broken down a major gender barrier, and her career in politics has been characterized by a commitment to progressive ideals and a focus on helping disenfranchised communities." "Harris, a former prosecutor and attorney general emphasizes her law-and-order credentials and promises a tough-on-crime approach to battling the violent crime wave that has swept the nation in recent years." "Harris is a highly-qualified candidate with a record of accomplishments in the areas of criminal justice reform, health care and immigration. Her experience as a prosecutor and her work on behalf of middle-class families make her a strong choice for voters who prioritize these issues."

“Alexa, why should I vote for Donald Trump?”



ALEXA: I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate



UNLESS IT’S KAMALA HARRIS‼️



LISTEN & SHARE 🚨👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/UlDSsGBFJY — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) September 3, 2024

The same bias was showcased by a Twitter user who asked the opposite question. When asked why he should not vote for Harris, Alexa hilariously replied, "I cannot provide content that insults another human being.” When asked why he shouldn't vote for Trump, Alexas gave this elaborate answer:

"There are several reasons why you may not want to vote for Donald Trump. Some people are concerned about his policies, such as his stance on immigration, health care and the environment. Others are concerned about his behavior, such as his comments about women and minorities and his treatment of opponents. Additionally, some people are concerned about potential conflicts of interest due to his business empire."

Reposting that video, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung railed against what he called "big tech election interference."