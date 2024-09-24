America Tried Third-World Immigration In The 1980s And The Results Were Horrifying

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us,

The American Founding Fathers built our nation on a core premise that has been long forgotten and this memory lapse is causing endless grief for current generations. What premise? That the rest of the world is not the responsibility of the US. We don’t owe the world anything, we don’t need to be involved in foreign wars, we are not beholden to foreign interests and we are not obligated to foreign peoples.

America is not a “melting pot.” It never has been a melting pot. This phrase is used by leftists and open borders activists to suggest that there is no American culture; that we are nothing more than an economic buffet for far flung tribes to feast upon.

America is its own very separate and very distinct culture with comprehensive tradition, principles and ideals. If foreigners want to come here they have to play by our rules, learn our language, assimilate into our culture and respect our heritage or they can go back to whatever cesspool country they are running away from. It’s that simple.

America started out with this vision because much of the world at the time of the Revolution was mired in empire, oligarchy and in some cases barbarism. Americans separated themselves from that world because it was hostile to the common man’s freedom and prosperity. The revolution was not just a war to secede from the British Empire, it was a means to stay isolated from the entanglements of foreign deviants.

Whether or not that plan was ever successful is up for debate, but the intent was real and consistently stated by the founders. As George Washington noted in his farewell address in 1796:

“Against the insidious wiles of foreign influence (I conjure you to believe me, fellow-citizens) the jealousy of a free people ought to be constantly awake, since history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of republican government…”

This sentiment can and does extend to mass immigration. George Washington, in a letter to John Adams, stated that immigrants should be integrated into American life so that:

“…By an intermixture with our people, they, or their descendants, get assimilated to our customs, measures, laws: in a word soon become one people.”

Though they supported the idea of immigrants making a new life in the US, they asserted that restriction and requirements be met. Also, at that time the majority of immigrants were from Europe, were familiar with western customs and the vast majority were Christian. Open borders was NEVER a promise of American society. Thomas Jefferson warned against the effects of uncontrolled immigration and predicted quite clearly the crisis we are facing today. He stated:

“Every species of government has its specific principles. Ours…is a composition of the freest principles of the English constitution, with others derived from natural rights and natural reason. To these nothing can be more opposed than the maxims of absolute monarchies. Yet, from such, we are to expect the greatest number of emigrants. They will bring with them the principles of government they leave, imbibed in their early youth; or if able to throw them off, it will be in exchange for an unbounded licentiousness, passing, as is usual, from one extreme to another. It would be a miracle were they to stop precisely at the point of temperate liberty. These principles, with their language, they will transmit to their children. In proportion to their numbers, they will share with us the legislation. They will infuse into it their spirit, warp and bias its direction, and tender it a heterogeneous, incoherent, distracted mass.”

In other words, Jefferson knew that migrants indoctrinated into mindless peasantry and conflicting ideologies would have no concept of individual liberty. They would one day overwhelm American culture and destroy it from within if we allowed them to.

Somewhere along the way the idea of mass immigration became romanticized. The migrations from Europe in the last decades of the 1800s and early 1900s are constantly depicted as a golden era, but again, these were predominantly European immigrants with Christian backgrounds, not third world migrants from completely alien societies.

The period was still rife with problems and was only ultimately accepted because the Civil War had wiped out the military and the working population. It was glorified later by Hollywood as some kind of core symbol of the American identity – The “melting pot” lie was born.

Even if you believe immigration was advantageous over a century ago, that doesn’t mean it is advantageous now. Times change and so must government policies reflect those changes. Clinging to the fantasy of America as a golden isle with enough riches for all is pure stupidity. If the American dream is offered to everyone, it will be achieved by no one.

Americans should have learned this lesson well during the immigration disaster of the early 1980s under the Jimmy Carter Administration. The federal government opened the floodgates to mostly unvetted migrants from Cuba and Haiti. The event, called the Mariel Boatlift, sparked one of the worst escalations of criminal violence in our nation’s history and it led to the deaths of thousands of innocents. Famously depicted in the 1983 film ‘Scarface’ and the 1984 drama television series ‘Miami Vice’, the crime wave that erupted in the face of the migrant surge was not fictional, it was very real and it made a long lasting impression on American society.

Though some Cubans became staunch anti-communists and integrated well into American society, many were violent convicts kicked out of Cuba by Castro and dumped on American shores along with Haitian gang members and even foreign spies. In Florida where most of the migrants first congregated, murder rates exploded for over a decade.

Racial tensions skyrocketed as black Americans in Miami argued they were being pushed out of the economy and that they were being targeted by Cubans and Haitians.

Keep in mind, the event was composed of only 150,000 migrants. Compare this to the over 500,000 Haitians imported into US communities (along with 800,000 other refugee applicants), not to mention the tens of millions of illegal aliens, mostly from South America, that have entered the country under the Biden Administration.

What is the obvious conclusion? That the third world and the western world are completely incompatible. They cannot be reconciled and very few people from the third world should ever be allowed to settle in the US. There should be a list of countries that we rarely take migrant applications from, and illegal immigration in general should be punished severely as it is in many nations.

Due to open border policies, Americans are suffering under an unprecedented housing crisis as foreign demand drives up rental prices. We have rising crime in sanctuary cities and Democrats refuse to fully track and report that data to the FBI until 2025. We have Venezuelan cartels invading metro areas across the US. And, we have local reports of Haitian migrants eating park animals and people’s pets. The situation isn’t pretty.

These people are NOT our responsibility. If history is any indication, things are going to get a lot worse in the near term unless illegal migrants and Biden’s third world visa recipients are removed from the country.

The immigration policies under Jimmy Carter were an unmitigated disaster and the Biden Administration seems to be following the exact same trajectory. Leftists and globalists argue that it is a part of our national identity to accept and cope with mass immigration. They also argue that American “imperialism” is the direct cause of instability in the world, and thus we must “pay the price” by welcoming the third world into our backyard.

The supposed effects of “American imperialism” are irrelevant. They do not matter and such foreign policy is often initiated by the very same people that now claim the American public must pay the price for foreign entanglements. The elites create the problems and we are required to suffer for them.

Foreigners should be tasked with fixing their own countries just as we Americans are tasked with fixing ours. We owe them nothing. No reparations, no redistribution of wealth, no inclusivity, no American dream. They need to go out and fight for those things on their own.

The solution is clear: All illegal immigrants need to be extricated from US borders and a moratorium on immigration must be put in place (for at least five years) until we sort out the mess that has been created.

The American communities that are being invaded by migrants right now should also have a say. Those native born Americans have built and maintained the towns and cities under siege right now, and no one is asking them how they feel about the cultural replacement agenda on their doorstep.

Make no mistake, illegal migrants will be leaving the US one way or another. There is a peaceful way to do this, and there’s other ways. I have little doubt that conflict will be the most likely outcome. If the current federal policies remain in place the concerns of native born citizens will be ignored and people will snap, at which point they will do what the establishment fears most of all – They will organize. And when Americans organize things will turn interesting very quickly.

* * *

