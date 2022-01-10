American Airlines Investigates Pilot With "Let's Go Brandon" Sticker

A white liberal "Karen" took to Twitter on Saturday in an attempt to cancel an American Airlines pilot who had a sticker attached to his luggage that read "Let's Go Brandon."

Twitter user "Dana Finley Morrison," who describes herself as a 'feminist' and "doing the right thing," tweeted at American Airlines' official Twitter account and said:

"hey @AmericanAir - y'all cool with your pilots displaying this kind of cowardly rhetoric on their crew luggage when they're in uniform, about to fly a plane? we are not the only passengers who noticed and were disgusted. today in UVF about to board to Miami."

Morrison, triggered by the sticker, also attached two pictures, one of the pilot standing with his luggage and another of the sticker (zoomed in).

American Airlines responded to Morrison by saying, "Thank you for bringing this to our attention and we want to get this to the right team. Please DM any additional details."

Let's Go Brandon was coined on Oct. 2 when race-car driver Brandon Brown won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race. During an interview, NBC reporter Kelli Stavast's questions for Brown were drowned out by "F*** Joe Biden" chants. Stavast was quick to declare, "you can hear the chants from the crowd, 'Let's go, Brandon!" It has since become an anti-Biden catchphrase.

For months, the phrase has taken the nation by storm (see: here & here). People are fed up with the media and, most importantly, the Biden administration. This can be seen in the president's sinking poll numbers.

Morrison, who appears to have protected her account, has been met with sharp criticism. Many Twitter users sided with the pilot.

The airline has a policy that only preapproved badges or pins can be worn by its workers. They can wear a military veterans pin, a gay pride pin, and one for Christian workers. The airline recently approved an official Black Lives Matter pin called "Stand for Change" and "celebrates the diversity of our team members and our customers."

American Airlines is walking a fine line if it reprimands the pilot because of its hypocrisy concerning its guidelines on political pins. Some on Twitter are calling for a boycott of the airline.