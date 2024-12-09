Americans Agree That Money Has Too Much Power In Congress

The line between lobbying, political donations and corruption is perilously thin.

While the former is sometimes referred to as “bribery in a suit” by critics, the key difference between the two is that lobbying is legal, while bribery as a form of corruption is not. While both practices are seeking influence, bribery is actually buying it while lobbying is merely trying to sway lawmakers’ opinions in the desired direction – at least officially.

Critics argue that lobbying, especially in the form of large-scale campaign donations, be it from individuals, organizations or interest groups, often implies an element of quid-pro-quo that borders on corruption. “We supported you and now we expect you to do the same for us,” is the understanding behind such transactions, with the absence of any guarantees making sure that no legal lines are crossed.

While there’s not much that Americans from both sides of the political aisle agree on, there is a broad consensus that money buys too much influence in Washington these days.

As Statista's Fleix Richter details below, according to a Pew Research survey from 2023, 80 percent of U.S. adults think that large campaign donors have too much influence on the decisions made by members of congress, while 73 percent say the same of lobbyists and special interest groups.

At the same time, 70 percent of respondents agree that the people have too little influence on what their representatives in Congress decide.

As a consequence, 72 percent of the 8,000+ people surveyed, regardless of their political views, agree that there should be limits on the amount of money that individuals or organizations can contribute to political campaigns.

Last week, federal filings revealed that Elon Musk had spent over a quarter of a billion dollars in this year’s presidential election to help Donald Trump win back the presidency.

Musk, along with Vivek Ramaswamy, now heads the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, in the latest and perhaps greatest example of how money buys influence in Washington DC.