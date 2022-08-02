Ammo Companies Say Packages Shipped With UPS Mysteriously Go "Missing"

Bearing Arms reported several firearm-related companies had their corporate accounts canceled by UPS. Not only that, but some of these companies also have had packages damaged or lost while in transit to customers.

One ammunition distribution company called "The Gun Food" reported out of a recent 18,000 rounds of ammunition shipped with UPS, only 6,000 made it to the end destination.

Collins, who owns the ammo company, remains suspicious that many packages he shipped via UPS have been damaged or lost. He said UPS had pinned the mishaps on his company for not correctly packaging the shipments. The carrier also said he had recently filed many claims on packages not getting delivered.

"They're not even making it. And I don't know what they are doing in the facilities, if they are purposefully damaging them. However, they are not making it to the customer. Now for every batch that does ship, we actually ship everything insured. And usually, depending on the quantity or the value of the shipment, we'll ship it with some type of signature required. So it's funny when they try to say, 'well, you know, you put in too many claims.' And it's like, 'well, no, I didn't put in too many claims. Well, our customer never received their package that we had shipped,'" Collins.

Bearing Arms pointed out that Lee Williams over at the Gun Writer Substack, AmmoLand News, and the Second Amendment Foundation Investigative Journalism Project has also covered this phenomenon of firearm-related companies having problems with UPS.

It's hard to say if this growing trend is an approach by the Biden administration to use corporations as a weapon to cause as much havoc as possible for gun companies or if there were UPS drivers stealing packages. Over the years, there have been numerous reports of UPS drivers stealing whole shipments of guns (read: here & here).

"In the investigation from the shipping aspect, we actually got involved with a couple of other folks that say that here in the Greater Atlanta area, where my business is based out of, we've ran into issues where people have not received their ammo. And we noticed it on both ends. I believe one of my distributors has actually lost over $200,000 worth of ammunition that just wound up missing," Collins said.

Collins said his company's new shipping policy would provide UPS with a "picture of how the box is packaged, as well as the actual box on the conveyor belt when the courier service scans it. So they really don't have a foot to stand on when it comes to 'did this package make it to the customer?' 'No.' 'And did the package get dropped off?' 'Yes.' So you can't really deny that."

He said as threats to the Second Amendment broadened under the Biden administration, "you have to be very leery of the companies that you do business with, even on a personal level."