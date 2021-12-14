Amtrak Suspends Vaccine Mandate Days After Shutting Down Routes Over Staff Shortages

Amtrak has suspended their vaccine mandate just days after the railroad service began cutting services due to vaccine related staffing shortages, according to Reuters' David Shepardson.

In a Tuesday statement, Amtrak - like many other businesses lately - pointed to a recent federal court decision halting the enforcement of President Biden's Executive Order for federal contractors. The decision "caused the company to reevaluate our policy and to address the uncertainty" surrounding federal requirements.

"Amtrak is announcing today that we will revert to our original vaccine mandate policy," which allows employees to submit negative Covid-19 tests as an alternative to vaccination.

Breaking: @Amtrak suspends vaccine mandate and no longer expects to have to cut some service in January pic.twitter.com/zBbj6QXjBg — davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) December 14, 2021

Developing...