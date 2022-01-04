Andrew Cuomo Skates On Breast-Fondling Case After Albany DA Drops Sexual Assault Charges

Andrew Cuomo may have resigned amid a flood of sexual harassment allegations, but the former Democratic Governor of New York will skate on criminal sexual assault charges filed in late October, which Attorney General Letitia James sought to have dismissed.

Former Cuomo staffer Brittany Commisso filed the criminal complaint

According to a one-page complaint from the Albany County Sheriff's Office, Cuomo is accused of forcibly touching "Executive Assistant #1" - later identified as Brittany Commisso, while in a 'forced hug. '

The unidentified victim lodged the most serious accusation against the governor detailed in AG James’ report, alleging he pulled her in for a hug, reached under her blouse and fondled one of her breasts in the Executive Mansion in Albany on Nov. 16. ... The victim also told investigators that Cuomo groped her after asking her to snap selfies inside his office at the Executive Mansion on Dec. 31, 2019. -NY Post

None of that matters now, however.

"Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced today that a thorough and independent review of the investigation into the allegations against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has concluded," the DA's office said in a statement. "While many have an opinion regarding the allegations against the former Governor, the Albany County DA’s Office is the only one who has a burden to prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt. While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial," DA David Soares said in a Tuesday statement reported by the NY Post.

"As such we have notified the Court that we are declining to prosecute this matter and requesting the charges filed by the Albany County Sheriff be dismissed."

Sources confirmed Brittany Commisso — the former Cuomo staffer and current state worker who filed the criminal complaint against Cuomo with the Albany Sheriff’s Office for groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany — met with the Albany DA’s office on Monday and was told the office would not prosecute the case. -NY Post

"I, like most New Yorkers, remain deeply troubled by allegations like the ones at issue here. Such conduct has no place in government or in any workplace. Although avenues for criminal prosecution in these cases are sometimes limited, I encourage victims of workplace harassment and abuse to continue to come forward and bring these issues to light so that these important discussions can continue," said DA Soares.

"The decision to discontinue criminal prosecution is unrelated to any possible civil liability, which is beyond the scope of a District Attorney’s jurisdiction."

According to Commisso's attorney, Brian Premo, "In this case my client had no control over the filing or prosecution of criminal charges. She had no authority or voice in those decisions. The only thing she has any power over is her resolution to continue to speak the truth and seek justice in an appropriate civil action, which she will do in due course."

More cleanup

As the Post also notes, it was revealed on Monday that the Manhattan DA has dropped its probe into Cuomo's nursing home scandal. Meanwhile, last week the former Governor was let off the hook for inappropriately touching a female state trooper and kissing random women while he was in office.