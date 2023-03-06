Anger As Djokovic Withdraws From US Open; Still Banned From Entering Country Due To Vaxx Status

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The world’s number one tennis player Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Miami Open and the U.S. Open because he is still banned from entering the country owing to his vaccination status.

While the news is being reported as a “visa dispute,” the reason Djokovic cannot complete is because he refuses to take the COVID vaccine.

Djokovic has appealed for a special dispensation to play in the tournaments, given that the restrictions are slated to end in April anyway.

Djokovic requested a vaccine waiver, however it was rejected by the Homeland Security Department in a blatant move to once make an example out of the premier athlete.

Help me understand why Biden’s STILL-UNCONSTITUTIONAL VACCINE MANDATE is keeping Novak Djokovic from playing here NOW, 3 YEARS LATER? — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) March 6, 2023

Literally the healthiest male on the planet…Novak Djokovic…is denied entry into the U.S. due to vaccination status. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/vKbkQZ4xPW — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill8) March 4, 2023

Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio of Florida expressed support for the 22 time grand slam victor, and called on Congress to throw out Joe Biden’s “bogus vaccine mandate.”

“It has come to our attention that your administration is in receipt of a request to waive the current vaccine mandate for international travelers entering the United States from top-ranked men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic,” the Senators wrote in a letter.

“We write to urge you to grant the requested waiver, which is necessary to allow Mr. Djokovic to compete in the Miami Open professional tennis tournament held in our home state of Florida beginning March 19, 2023,” the pair added.

The letter continues, “In September 2022, you plainly declared to a national audience on 60 Minutes that ‘the [COVID-19] pandemic is over,’ and, earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci published a professional article acknowledging the limited efficacy of vaccines in protecting against respiratory pathogens, like the novel coronavirus.”

“In light of these changing circumstances, and admissions by you and members of your own administration, the current restrictive vaccine mandate which you have maintained for international travelers entering the United States seems outdated and worthy of rescission,” the Senators urge.

They add, “Mr. Djokovic is a world-class athlete in peak physical condition who is not at high-risk of severe complications from COVID-19. It seems both illogical and misaligned with the opinions of your own administration to not grant him the waiver he requests so that he may travel to the U.S. to compete in a professional event.”

Biden will STILL not allow extremely healthy tennis superstar Novak Djokovic into our country because he’s unvaccinated, but if you’re an ILLEGAL ALIEN, come on in! pic.twitter.com/eCYkBoIQOk — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) March 5, 2023

Novak Djokovic should just fly into Mexico, enter the US by walking across our southern border and then travel to Miami to play in the Miami Open. pic.twitter.com/BggENasI3g — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 4, 2023

Bill Maher on Novak Djokovic Being Banned from U.S. Matches Because of His COVID Vaccination Status



"This country is stuck on stupid, it just is"@billmaher @rustyrockets pic.twitter.com/L6nuHS1iyc — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 4, 2023

Novak Djokovic denied entry to the US because he's not vaccinated, even though he's already had Covid.



0% science. 100% cult.



Countries still banning entry of unvaccinated foreign nationals:



🇺🇲 United States

🇵🇰 Pakistan

🇾🇪 Yemen

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇲🇲 Myanmar — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) March 4, 2023

How long are they going to carry on with this?

