Anger As Spanish Government Celebrates Communist Party With Commemorative Postage Stamp

The extreme leftist Spanish government has drawn the rage of many in the country after it announced a commemorative postage stamp marking the centenary of the Communist Party.

The stamp, featuring the notorious hammer and sickle imagery, is to be launched by the state controlled Correos on November 14, with 135,000 limited edition copies with a postal value of 0.75 euros.

The Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact was signed on August 23, 1939 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 9, 2022

The move has enraged many citizens, who have directed anger at Socialist Spanish leader Pedro Sánchez, with some pointing out that the Correos is currently headed up by Sánchez’s former Chief of staff.

Spanish government, led by Pedro Sánchez from the Socialist Party, pays homage to communist party and communist ideology with an official postage stamp, to be released Nov 14. A humiliating insult to millions of past and present victims of communism worldwide. pic.twitter.com/r7m07h6O4d — Luis del Pino (@ldpsincomplejos) November 10, 2022

It is estimated that Communism has resulted in more than 100 million deaths throughout its relatively short history.

Other victims of Communism are appalled by the move:

¡Qué vergüenza! A “Victims of Communism” stamp would be far more appropriate. These symbols represent imperialism, genocide, poverty, and gulag. Will a swastika stamp be next? https://t.co/wtHh2IzPMM — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 10, 2022

Others noted how Spain’s communist party has a history of cosy ties with the Soviet regime, involvement in war crimes during the Spanish Civil War, and has even expressed support for modern Communist dictatorships in Cuba, China, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Disgusting. #Spain's Communist Party tried to deliver the country into the hands of Stalin's secret police and helped install a Soviet-model regime in the areas of the country they controlled until their defeat. https://t.co/0uIJILlw79 — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) November 10, 2022

Spain’s current government is a coalition between Sánchez’s Socialist Worker’s Party and the extreme far left Podemos party.

The government was heavily criticised during the pandemic for instituting draconian mask, lockdown and vaccine passport policies.

A huge scandal also emerged when the elite of the Spanish business world as well as sports figures and celebrities were caught buying fake vaccine certificates in an attempt to maintain access to social freedom without taking the vaccines.

The Spanish government has also recently moved to institute energy restrictions in the name of battling climate change:

The country also finds itself in the midst of its own migrant crisis, with the leftist government routinely charged with leaving the borders wide open.

Following disturbing revelations concerning a spike in crime including rape at the hands of immigrants, the Spanish conservative populist party VOX is calling for a new referendum on immigration.

