Another FBI Whistleblower Says He Was Forced To Inflate Domestic Terrorism Numbers

Another FBI whistleblower has stepped forward to tell the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Federal Government that the agency had him boost domestic terrorism figures by dividing cases into multiple subdivisions.

FBI Special Agent Garret O'Boyle from the Kansas City field office told Congressional investigators that the agency had him divide a single domestic terrorism case into "four different cases," so that the FBI could go to Congress and say "look at all the domestic terrorism we’ve investigated," Fox News reports.

"Where, really, I was working on one case," O'Boyle continued. "But, the FBI can then say, well, he actually had four, and so we need you to give us more money because look at how big of a threat all this domestic terrorism is."

He also said that the FBI created a specific threat tag for pro-lifers "THREATSCOTUS2022" amid the leak of the Supreme Court's opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Center - as opposed to the raging pro-abortionists nationwide.

According to O'Boyle, the threat tag was shifted and "began focusing on pro-life adherence."

"When this threat tag came out, it was like, why are you focusing on pro-life people?" he said in an interview reviewed by Fox News. "It’s pro-choice people who are the ones protesting or otherwise threatening violence in front of Supreme Court justices’ houses."