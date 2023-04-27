Another Lockdown Authoritarian Tries To Weasel Out Of Responsibility For Role During Pandemic

Another lockdown fanatic is attempting to rewrite history.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (which coordinated with the DOJ to label concerned parents domestic terrorists), claimed this week in front of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, that her organization "spent every day from February on trying to get schools open," adding "We knew that remote education was not a substitute for opening schools."

AFT President Randi Weingarten: "We spent every day from February on trying to get schools open. We knew that remote education was not a substitute for opening schools." pic.twitter.com/1qNL05VD3u — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 26, 2023

Except, as Twitter users quickly noted, Weingarten is misrepresenting her prior positions - having called attempts to reopen schools in the fall of 2020 "reckless, callous and cruel."

What's more, her union pushed aggressively for closures at the local level, while areas with high union influence remained closed much longer.

As the Epoch Times notes;

Throughout questioning, Weingarten appeared to ramble and change the topic frequently, twice pleading her age and failing memory as a reason for lacking clarity. “Look, I’m 65 years old. I don’t remember anything anymore. I’m sorry,” she said. When admonished for not responding directly to a question, she said, “Sorry, I’m just slow.” ...

Weingarten insisted that she and the AFT placed a high value on in-person education, understood the harmful effects of prolonged school closure on students, and felt “terrified” as they fended for themselves to define safety and operational policies in the absence of guidance from the Trump administration. “What we were simply looking for was clear, scientific guidance. And when we couldn’t get it, we did it ourselves,” she said.

So, Randi is full of shit, once again.

Other lockdown all-stars, Anthony Fauci and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, have also claimed they didn't force anyone to do anything.

We also learned from the more recent Twitter files, Fauci lied under oath about his role during the pandemic - claiming he had 'nothing to do with Twitter' and other social media platforms, while he had actually taken over the White House's Twitter account for covid response.

Meanwhile, as True North news noted during the height of the pandemic, Canada was ranked the 10th most restrictive country in the world in terms of government Covid-19 measures, according to the University of Oxford's Covid-19 Government Response Stringency Index.

Perhaps best summed up by Jesse Kelly... "Wildest thing is that once we’re all dead and gone, this dishonesty you’re seeing now from all the COVID lockdown communists will be remembered as fact."