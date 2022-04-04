Another One? Kamala Harris Deputy Chief-Of-Staff Quits

Over the past two years, staffers working for Vice President Kamala Harris have described her as a "soul-destroying bully" whose office is a "dysfunctional" mess.

Now - Harris's deputy chief of staff Michael Fuchs is becoming the latest in a long list of departures from the VP's staff, according to Reuters, citing a leaked internal staff memo.

Fuchs, who served as a foreign policy advisor to former President Bill Clinton and worked in senior roles at the U.S. State Department under former President Barack Obama's administration, advised Harris on domestic and international issues, helped manage staff and often accompanied her on foreign trips. -Reuters

Fuchs will remain in the office for approximately another month in order to "ensure a smooth transition," according to the memo.

"Fifteen months later, it's almost difficult to recall the magnitude of the challenges we faced when we came in, from an unprecedented pandemic to historically difficult economic circumstances," wrote Fuchs.

Word of Fuchs' departure follows a March 21 announcement that Harris's National Security Adviser Nancy McEldowney was stepping down from her role, while her communications team - which had several high-profile screwups in their first year - has also seen several high-profile departures.

Jamal Simmons, the vice president's communications director, said Harris "is grateful for Michael's tireless work, leadership and the many miles he traveled domestically and internationally ... our entire team will miss Michael as he begins this next chapter." Simmons did not comment on staff departures. -Reuters

In other news, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki decided to stop bailing water out of the rowboat as well - an has announced that she'll be leaving her position in coming weeks despite having no obvious replacement.

Also, Biden COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients will be leaving after 14 months on the job, while National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne left on March 25.

"This period before the midterms is a common time for officials to depart," said one anonymous White House official.

Is it also common when approval ratings are in the toilet?