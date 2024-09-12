Another Season Of Shutdown Theater Is Upon Us, And Republicans Are Already Cucking Out

Another season of shutdown malarkey is upon us - this time with a deadline of October 1st before it's time to fling poo.

Republicans want to tie a six-month funding stopgap (Continuing Resolution or CR) to the SAVE Act - which would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote. On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) yanked a funding bill off the House floor hours before an expected vote after a growing number of Republicans vowed to tank the measure which includes the SAVE Act.

Democrats want a "clean" funding bill that would keep the government open until December, right after the elections, without (of course) the SAVE Act.

Donald Trump wants Johnson and the Republicans to grow a pair of balls and let the government shut down if they can't preserve the SAVE Act.

On Tuesday, before he yanked the funding bill off the floor, Johnson told reporters "We are going to put the SAVE Act and the CR together, and we’re going to move that through the process. And I am resolved to that; we’re not looking at any other alternative. … I think almost 90% of the American people believe in that principle and that’s why we’re going to stand and fight," adding "You know how I operate: You do the right thing and you let the chips fall where they may." Hilarious.

After he pulled the bill, Johnson said: "We're in the consensus-building business here in Congress with small majorities," adding "We’re having thoughtful conversations, family conversations, within the Republican conference, and I believe we’ll get there."

Of course, going head-to-head with Democrats (and some Republicans) over the SAVE Act means litigating claims of election fraud, which Republicans folded like a wet napkin over after the 2020 US election instead of circling the wagons around Trump.

Meanwhile, at least seven Republicans have said they would vote against a CR, period, as it only kicks the can down the road.

Johnson is dealing with a tough math problem. Because of their minuscule majority, House Republicans can only afford four GOP defections if all lawmakers vote. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., was hospitalized Tuesday night after collapsing at an event. And at least seven other Republicans have publicly stated they will vote against a stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution or "CR." Many others said they could join them. Two sources told NBC News that leadership was anticipating as many as 15 GOP no votes if the vote had been held Wednesday. -NBC

Republicans opposing a CR include Reps. Cory Mills of Florida, Jim Banks of Indiana, Matt Rosendale of Montana, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Tim Burchett of Tennessee.

"I’ve continuously voted against CRs. I think it is terrible legislating," said Burchett. "And the No. 1 threat to this country is fiscal irresponsibility. We are going off a fiscal cliff, and I think that every time we do this, we just kick that can further down the road."

According to Mills, a military veteran and fiscal conservative who serves on the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committee, "This CR would weaken our defense capabilities and the readiness of our military, just as global threats are rapidly evolving. It would prevent us from responding effectively to adversarial nations like China, hinder innovation, and delay modernization," adding "Six months is a long time in politics, but it’s an eternity in geopolitics, where quick responses are critical to countering foreign adversaries threatening to harm U.S. interests.

Mills is a 'yes' on the SAVE Act, saying: "I’m a firm NO on bankrupting the nation and a YES on election integrity."

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) explains the charade we're about to see unfold over the next two weeks: