Anti-MAGA PA Officials Go Rogue, Keep Counting Illegal Ballots In Defiance Of State Supreme Court

Officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are openly disregarding a state Supreme Court ruling prohibiting them from counting provisional ballots missing a signature, as Democrats and Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) challenge Republican Senator-elect Dave McCormick's election victory.

Bucks County Board of Commissioners Chair Robert J. Harvie Jr. (D) and Vice Chair Dianne Ellis-Marseglia (D) are plowing ahead with their count of the illegal ballots that are missing signatures in one of two places, which officials have referred to as "block two" and "block four." The third commissioner, Republican Gene DiGirolamo was the lone dissenting voice.

Yet after Deputy County Solicitor Daniel Grieser advised that "unless it’s signed by the voter in two places… we shouldn’t count these," Ellis-Marseglia and Harvie Jr. pushed forward with a count.

As the county has some ballots missing two signatures and others missing signatures in either “block two” or “block four,” DiGirolamo, moments before the motion to count the votes passed, moved to reject all three types of ballots missing signatures through a single motion, grouping them all together. That motion failed with his colleagues, but before it did, Ellis-Marseglia shockingly said she did not value court precedent and touted her indifference regarding whether or not she was breaking the law in her official capacity by ignoring the recent state Supreme Court ruling. -Breitbart

"I think we all know that precedent by a court doesn’t matter anymore in this country," said Ellis-Marseglia in response to the illegal count, adding "People violate laws anytime they want. So, for me, if I violate this law, it’s because I want a court to pay attention. There’s nothing more important than counting votes."

According to officials, there are fewer than 80,000 provisional ballots left to be counted across the state, less than 2% of the vote, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

In August, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court determined that provisional ballots missing a signature should not be counted. The case, which featured challenges from Republican primary candidates Jamie Walsh and Mike Cabell, upheld Section 3050(a.4) of the election code, which states that those voting via provisional ballot must also submit a signed affidavit.

On Nov. 4, Ellis-Marseglia posted a MSNBC opinion piece on X, citing a portion which states that "voters must prevent anyone with ties to the MAGA movement from overseeing this critical electoral process."