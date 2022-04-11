Antifa Riots In French Cities Because They Didn't Like The Election Result

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Antifa members in France reacted to the outcome of the first round of the presidential election by rioting in several cities because they didn’t like the result.

Populist Marine Le Pen will face off against incumbent Emmanuel Macron in the second and final round of the election in two weeks after the pair racked up the most votes out of all the candidates.

This apparently displeased members of the far-left Antifa extremist group, who responded to the democratic vote by rioting in several major cities.

Rennes, Brittany saw innumerable acts of arson and several violent clashes last night in the aftermath of the vote.

Demonstration against Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen this evening at #Rennes following the announcement of the results of the first round. Demonstrators erect barricades in the city center.

#presidentielles2022 #1erTour pic.twitter.com/LvYDf2sWTe — Protest News (@ProtestNews_EN) April 11, 2022

Plusieurs centaines de personnes manifestent à #Rennes contre Emmanuel Macron et Marine Le Pen suite à l'annonce des résultats du 1er tour de l'élection présidentielle. (Le Reporter Indépendant) #presidentielles2022 #1erTour pic.twitter.com/E1mIlaKWjA — Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) April 10, 2022

Protesters who marched through the streets also caused property damage.

#Rennes #France

A group of approximately 500 gathered to demonstrate the presidential election results; with some individuals setting fires and causing property damage.

pic.twitter.com/3oiSWuV8dC — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) April 10, 2022

Other Antifa rioters attempted to smash their way into a bank.

Antifa rioting in parts of France, this is Rennes tonight as a bank is targeted, they're angry because Le Pen and Macron are the ones going through to the second election round, and they don't like either 🤷🏻‍♂ pic.twitter.com/Ag0YvSI7rb — BBlues60 (@BBlues60) April 11, 2022

Riot police were deployed.

Protests against Macron and Marine Le Pen tonight in Rennes following the announcement of the results of the first round of the French presidential election. #electionpresidentielle2022 #France #Election2022 #France #KurdsatNews pic.twitter.com/RACHEQsQQT — KurdSat English (@KurdsatEnglish) April 10, 2022

Rioters also set off fireworks to protest the result in the city of Lyon.

https://twitter.com/winnie_LaLisa/status/1513321404665667589

Marseille was also hit with unrest.

Despite Le Pen’s success, all the other establishment parties, from Republicans to Communists, have urged their supporters to vote for Macron in the second round, closing ranks around the former Rothschild banker and Socialist technocrat.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.