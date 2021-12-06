AOC Gives 'Loony-Tunes' Answer Dismissing Organized Looting Mobs

Last year, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blamed a New York crime wave on people who "feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry."

She's at it again.

In a Friday interview with the Washington Times, AOC dismissed reports of "organized retail theft" as nothing more than "allegations" that are "not actually panning out."

"A lot of these allegations of organized retail theft are not actually panning out," said the Democratic socialist. "I believe it’s a Walgreens in California cited it, but the data didn’t back it up."

Apparently AOC doesn't read much, or she's just lying again.

Last Friday alone, San Francisco Bay Area officials made "one of the largest retail theft busts in California history," with upwards of $8 million in merchandise recovered from CVS, Target and Walgreens according to Breitbart.

"This level of violence has taken it to a whole new level," according to CA Retailers Association President Rachel Michelin, adding "No one has seen this before."

Retail outlet groups and politicians equally blasted Ocasio-Cortez for her dismissal of the problem. “Respectfully, the Congresswoman has no idea what she is talking about. Both the data and stack of video evidence makes fairly clear that this is a growing problem in need of solutions,” said Jason Brewer, Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) senior executive vice president of communications. “If she is not concerned with organized theft and increasingly violent attacks on retail employees, she should just say that.” The retail outlet Walgreens, which has reportedly closed dozens of stores due to the rampant crimewave, asserted to the Washington Times that “organized retail crime is one of the top challenges facing” the company,” adding that the problem “has evolved beyond shoplifting and petty theft to the sale of stolen and counterfeit goods online.” -Breitbart

Does AOC's abuela know she keeps covering for criminals?