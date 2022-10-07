AP Fabricates "Completely False Story" To Smear DeSantis, Then Deletes

Tell us you're a propaganda arm of the Democratic party without telling us...

On Thursday, the Associated Press fabricated a story about residents on Florida's Pine Island, who they claimed "have stayed put for days without electricity and other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired" after Hurricane Ian.

The headline played into the left's ongoing attempts to make this into Gov. Ron Desantis' 'Katrina' moment.

Except, the bridge was repaired the day before.

.@AP is spreading actual, factual, disinformation @TwitterSafety.@GovRonDeSantis and the teams finished the Pine Island bridge before this tweet. AP can't handle it because it is an amazing look for DeSantis. https://t.co/CWP2Ls82bX pic.twitter.com/K9tygQeSKO — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) October 6, 2022

Construction on the Pine Island bridge has been completed today – just three days after construction began.



Happy to have the state step in and help get our Pine Island residents back on their feet. pic.twitter.com/a8GqPoHtP1 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 6, 2022

DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw (recipient of her own backfired hit-pieces) tweeted in response; "Today, @AP tweeted out a *completely false* story about SWFL, fabricated by a “reporter” in Minneapolis who hasn’t gone near Florida since Hurricane Ian," adding "After getting ratioed, AP deleted it. These are the self-appointed “fact checkers” who want to censor you for “disinformation”"

Kanye West on @TuckerCarlson was right: media activists who make up lies to push political agendas, division, smear campaigns are evil.



I would love to spend my energy communicating all the amazing things we’re doing in Florida instead of fighting off liars, but it is what it is — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 7, 2022