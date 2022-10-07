print-icon
AP Fabricates "Completely False Story" To Smear DeSantis, Then Deletes

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Oct 07, 2022 - 08:40 PM

Tell us you're a propaganda arm of the Democratic party without telling us...

On Thursday, the Associated Press fabricated a story about residents on Florida's Pine Island, who they claimed "have stayed put for days without electricity and other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired" after Hurricane Ian.

The headline played into the left's ongoing attempts to make this into Gov. Ron Desantis' 'Katrina' moment.

Except, the bridge was repaired the day before.

DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw (recipient of her own backfired hit-pieces) tweeted in response; "Today, @AP tweeted out a *completely false* story about SWFL, fabricated by a “reporter” in Minneapolis who hasn’t gone near Florida since Hurricane Ian," adding "After getting ratioed, AP deleted it. These are the self-appointed “fact checkers” who want to censor you for “disinformation”"

