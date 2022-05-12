AP Suggests Elon Musk Is A Hypocrite For Supporting Free Speech But Using It To "Attack" His Critics

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The Associated Press published a bizarre article suggesting that Elon Musk is a hypocrite for supporting free speech on Twitter yet using the platform to “attack” his critics.

“Elon Musk boasts that he’s acquiring Twitter to defend freedom of speech,” the AP reported. “But he has long used the platform to attack those who disagree with him.”

Apparently, the news agency can’t comprehend the basic notion that Musk exercising his free speech to respond to his critics is also a form of free speech.

Elon Musk boasts that he’s acquiring Twitter to defend freedom of speech. But he has long used the platform to attack those who disagree with him.https://t.co/qhgm1zQOkz — The Associated Press (@AP) May 11, 2022

Perhaps the article is another shocking illustration of how the media and journalists no longer have any basic grasp of the fundamental tenets of free speech.

Similar ignorance has been displayed by those who think Elon Musk is denying them free speech because he blocks them on Twitter.

They’re seemingly unaware of the very simple fact that your right to free speech doesn’t compel others to listen to it.

“Elon Musks *claims* to be in free speech, yet argues with those who disagree with and attack him. Checkmate!” joked Glenn Greenwald.

Elon Musks *claims* to be in free speech, yet argues with those who disagree with and attack him. Checkmate! — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 11, 2022

As Chris Menahan notes, the AP’s sudden interest in protecting free speech rights of critics of powerful people doesn’t seem to extend to those who have criticized the Ukrainian government.

Last month, the AP proudly accompanied SBU thugs as they went door to door kidnapping and arresting people for criticizing President Zelensky.

“Zelensky’s goon squads going door-to-door jailing his critics gets more favorable coverage from the AP than Elon Musk!” he writes.