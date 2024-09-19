Are The White House And Pentagon Controlled By A Shadowy Few?

Authored by Fred Galvin via American Greatness,

As we approach the 2024 election, many Americans are disillusioned by the notion that their votes truly matter.

Why?

Because there’s a growing belief that a hidden force - often referred to as the Deep or Administrative State - wields disproportionate power behind the scenes.

Despite our democratic process, can we truly trust that our elected leaders are running the country, or are they merely figureheads for a larger, more insidious operation?

Consider the historical context: Barack Obama’s admiration for Saul Alinsky and Hillary Clinton’s thesis on his methods are no coincidence. Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals”—specifically, Rule 8 (Keep the pressure on) and Rule 13 (Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it)—have been adopted as strategies by those who seek to manipulate and control political narratives.

Let’s review some unsettling examples:

2016 Election: The FBI misled Congress about the dubious Steele dossier, fueling a media frenzy that sought to destroy Donald Trump. This dossier, which claimed Trump was a Russian agent, was debunked, yet it set the stage for relentless attacks on his presidency.

Hunter Biden Laptop: During the 2020 election, 51 former intelligence officials publicly denounced the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story as Russian disinformation. Yet, as revealed by the House Judiciary Committee, FBI employees knew the laptop was legitimate but still pressured social media companies to suppress it.

Censorship During COVID-19: Mark Zuckerberg’s letter to Representative Jim Jordan in August 2024 admitted to bowing to administration pressure to censor COVID-19 posts. This highlights a broader pattern of censorship and manipulation.

Impeachment Trials: The relentless pursuit to impeach Trump, despite his acquittal, was another clear instance of the Deep State’s interference in democracy.

2023-2024 Trials: The ongoing legal attacks against Trump in multiple states are not just about legal accountability—they are strategic moves to drain his resources, distract his campaign, and tarnish his reputation.

In a startling revelation from Labor Day weekend 2024, while President Biden enjoyed a beach vacation, his administration took the unprecedented step of seizing Venezuelan President Maduro’s personal plane.

This unprecedented action underscores the growing reach and audacity of this shadowy influence.

Furthermore, during critical moments when U.S. forces were engaged by Irania-backed militias in Iraq and by Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Oman, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin disappeared from public view, his whereabouts unknown even by his Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, who was on vacation in the Caribbean. Nor was the president or vice president either aware of the Pentagon’s senior two leaders’ complete absence. Initially, it was claimed that Austin was undergoing elective surgery and that Austin was working from home, it was later disclosed that he was receiving in-patient treatment for prostate cancer at the Walter Reed Military Medical Treatment Center.

The lack of transparency and coordination within the Defense Department raises serious questions about who is truly in control and whether is there any actual presidential oversight.

This administration’s awareness of these orchestrated efforts to undermine President Trump is evident.

The deep state continues its relentless pressure campaign to prevent him from reclaiming the presidency.

For those who believe in transparent governance and accountability, this is a wake-up call: The real battle is not just at the ballot box but against an unseen force that seeks to control and manipulate the American government.

The question is not whether we can handle the truth - but whether the people will act on it before it’s too late.

Major Fred Galvin, USMC (retired), provides a stark example of the consequences of such unchecked power. Galvin, who led the Marine Corps’ first Special Operations Task Force in Afghanistan, was falsely accused and tried for war crimes in Afghanistan. Despite being exonerated, the media’s relentless false reporting destroyed his reputation for twelve years—a testament to the Deep State’s ability to manipulate public perception. His book, A Few Bad Men, is a #1 best-selling non-fiction account of Marine Special Operators ambushed in Afghanistan and betrayed in America.