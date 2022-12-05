Arizona Certifies 2022 Election As Flood Of GOP Lawsuits Expected

Arizona officials on Monday certified the states' vote canvass for the 2022 midterm elections held last month, declaring winners in various high-profile races.

The process turned into a contentious battle between Republican candidates who say they were cheated, and election officials who say printer malfunctions and other election day issues didn't affect the ultimate outcome.

Officials have acknowledged 'mishaps,' but say no voters were disenfranchised.

The GOP, however, say the officials are lying, and had called on county boards to delay certification of their canvasses in recent days.

One direct beneficiary of the certification, Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs - and now governor-elect, met with Gov. Doug Ducey (R) and state Attorney General Mark Brnovich and state Supreme Court Chief Justice General Robert Brutinel to canvass and certify the election on Monday, a process required by law.

"Arizona had a successful election," said Hobbs. "But too often throughout the process, powerful voices proliferated misinformation that threatened to disenfranchise voters. Democracy prevailed, but it’s not out of the woods. 2024 will bring a host of challenges from the election denial community that we must prepare for."

Remember folks, asking questions is now 'misinformation.'

The certification paves the way for automatic recounts to begin in three close races — attorney general, state superintendent and a state House seat near Phoenix — and officials signed certificates of election for the other contests. Hobbs’s team will now go before a state judge, who is poised to officially order the three recounts. But Monday’s meeting is also likely to spark multiple GOP-led lawsuits, as gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R), who lost to Hobbs, and attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh (R), who trails his Democratic rival by the slimmest of margins ahead of the automatic recount, promise to take legal action. -The Hill

Hobbs was criticized by the Kari Lake and Abe Hamadeh campaigns, which said she had a clear conflict of interest in signing the certification paperwork on Monday. Hobbs replied that the meeting was merely a formality that was required under the law, and that Republicans Ducey and Brnovich were both present at the meeting.

The Monday certification came after all 15 counties in the state certified their vote canvasses. Board members in two red counties, Mohave and Cochise, sought to delay certifying their vote canvasses, however they eventually caved.

Republicans have five days to formally contest the results in court.