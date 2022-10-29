Arizona GOP Governor Frontrunner Kari Lake Accuses Legacy Media Of Spreading 'Fake News' Of Burglary

Authored by Allan Stein via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona Kari Lake (L) speaks as former President Donald Trump looks on at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds in Florence, Ariz., on Jan. 15, 2022. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Arizona Republican governor frontrunner Kari Lake lashed out at the legacy media for spreading “fake news” about her alleged involvement in a burglary of Democratic rival Katie Hobbs’ campaign headquarters on Oct. 25, without providing evidence.

In a 30-minute press conference the day after the break-in, Lake claimed that the only reason Hobbs accused her was that she was losing in the polls.

“Guys, we’re going to do a tutorial on how fake bogus, defamatory news is made,” Lake told a gauntlet of legacy media outlets in Phoenix.

“We know the world is watching us.”

Lake said while meeting with police officers and firefighters, “my desperate opponent, who is sinking like a lead weight in water, pulled a stunt, and you guys fell for it. She put out a defamatory statement, and you all ran with it.”

“You didn’t do your journalistic duty. It was malpractice in journalism like I’ve never seen before. And it was an effort, I believe, to influence this election.”

Burglary Claims

On Oct. 26, the Arizona Democratic Party, without any supporting evidence, said the burglary was a “direct result” of Lake and “Republicans spreading lies and hate.”

“Make no mistake—this is a direct result of Kari Lake, and fringe Republicans spreading lies and hate and inciting violence—and it is despicable,” the Democratic Party affiliate said in a statement on Twitter.

In a statement, Hobbs’ campaign manager, Nicole DeMont, echoed those remarks without evidence of Lake’s alleged involvement in the burglary.

“Let’s be clear: for nearly two decades, Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit,” DeMont said.

“The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation.”

Arizona Secretary of State and candidate for governor Katie Hobbs speaks to reporters in Tolleson, Ariz., on Aug. 2, 2022. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Arrest Made

Police have arrested a man in connection with the break-in but would not release his identity. Nor would they say whether the crime was politically motivated.

Lake, who leads Hobbs in a Fox10 news poll 54-43 percent, accused many in the legacy media of being “an arm of the Democrat Party.”

“Many of you are propagandists. And you all should be ashamed.”

“She [Hobbs] knew darned well I had nothing to do with it. So she puts out a statement, and right away, your gatekeepers here at the Democrat Party jump on it. And they put out a statement, which was the cue to you to start running with it.”

