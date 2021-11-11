Arizona School Board President Kept Secret Files On 'Wacko' Parents Opposed To Mandates And CRT

The president of the Scottsdale, Arizona Unified School District has come under fire for keeping a Google Drive full of private information on parents who oppose mask mandates and critical race theory.

The existence of the drive, which contained information on divorce filings, bankruptcies, phone numbers, and partial social security numbers, was discovered after a parent received an email from School Board President Jann-Michael Greenburg which included a screenshot of the URL, according to the Daily Caller.

Mother Kim Stafford uncovered a Google Drive link when school board President Jann-Michael Greenberg sent her an email accusing her of “anti-Semitic” comments against billionaire George Soros. Greenburg sent Stafford a screenshot of his desktop, which included a since-deleted Google Drive URL reviewed by the Daily Caller. The drive was available to anyone who had the link. Stafford shared the link with her friends, including mother Amanda Wray who told the Daily Caller she was “disgusted” when she saw that the drive included pictures of her 8 and 10-year-old daughters. -DC

Screenshot/Google Drive (via the Daily Caller)

The Google drive has been dubbed by some parents as an "online dossier."

Folders on the now-deleted drive included the names "SUSD Wackos," "Press Conference Psychos," and "Anti Mask Lunatics."

Contained within the "Press Conference Psychos" folder was a video of parents peacefully protesting Critical Race Theory - holding signs that read "CRT is Racist" and "SUSD We Demand Transparency."

The files took particular aim at "Community Advocacy Network" - a group of parents whose active Facebook pages were catalogued within Greenburg's 'dossier.' In addition to screenshots of their Facebook comments, the folder included photos of the parents with their spouses - and in some cases, their financial records."

Screenshot/Google Drive

Other posts detailed in the Google Drive include a PDF with members and moderators in CAN’s Facebook group, the personal documents that show portions of parents’ social security numbers, parents sharing pro-Trump signs or Thomas Sowell quotes, and one parent’s divorce proceeding. The dossier also appeared to harbor opposition work against Amy Carney, a concerned parent who announced recently that she plans on running for Scottsdale Unified school board in Nov. 2022. Carney told the Daily Caller that while Greenburg had access to the Google Drive, most of the information was procured and posted by Greenburg’s father, Mark Greenburg. The elder Greenburg is listed as the owner of the Google Drive, according to screenshots obtained by the Daily Caller. The elder Greenburg can be heard in bodycam footage reviewed by the Daily Caller calling Wray a “lunatic.” He also admitted that he pulled up to Wray’s car on his motorcycle with his license plate covered and said he had a private investigator “who’s writing down all of [the parents’ license] plates.” -DC

The Greenburgs have been described by both Wray and Carney as "bullies" and "trolls" - adding that the elder Greenburg will go after parents who criticize the younger Greenburg.