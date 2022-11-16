"Arizonans Know BS When They See It" - Lake Defiant As AP Calls Gov Race For Hobbs

After Arizona's Monday evening ballot-counting updates, Associated Press and other outlets declared that Democrat Katie Hobbs has defeated Trump-backed Republican Kari Lake in the state's gubernatorial election.

Though Lake trailed from the outset of Arizona's pathetically prolonged ballot-counting exercise, she and her campaign fostered hopes that -- as Maricopa's tallies increasingly reflected Republican-dominated Phoenix suburbs and exurbs -- Lake would storm back and win the race.

While Lake did indeed win a majority of those votes, it was only enough to trim Hobbs' lead to 19,382 votes. With 98% of the expected vote tallied, Hobbs -- a former social worker and Arizona's current Secretary of State -- leads 50.4% to 49.6%. All that's left to count in Maricopa are ballots requiring manual scrutiny because of defects.

In the wake of the race being called for Hobbs, Lake struck a defiant tone on Twitter:

Arizonans know BS when they see it. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 15, 2022

The victory for Hobbs -- who refused to debate Lake -- comes three days after incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly held off Blake Masters in the state's closely-watched U.S. Senate race. It also results in flipping the governorship, which is currently held by term-limited Republican Doug Ducey.

The former Republican stronghold now has Democrats dominating the top statewide offices:

When @katiehobbs is sworn into office in January, it will be the first time since 1950 that Democrats have held the governor’s office and both of Arizona’s Senate seats — Jeremy Duda (@jeremyduda) November 15, 2022

Republicans did manage to flip two Arizona House districts, and the state's nine-member delegation in the next session will consist of six Republicans and three Democrats.

Arizona's U.S. House districts: 6 Republicans and 3 Democrats (via NBC)

In another AP call, Arizona voters narrowly approved a proposition giving all Arizona high-school graduates in-state tuition rates at public colleges, to include grads who are in the United States illegally.

Lake was a 22-year news anchor at a Fox affiliate in Phoenix. During her campaign, that experience gave her enormous confidence in front of cameras, where she reveled in roasting and ridiculing those still working in her former field: