"Arm Yourself" - Persecuted Former FBI Specialist Urges Americans To Stock Up On Food And Prepare For Hardship

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

A former FBI specialist who was persecuted for questioning January 6 said during a hearing with lawmakers on Capitol Hill that Americans should stock up on food and prepare for hardship.

Marcus Allen, a former FBI staff operations specialist, told the Judiciary Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government that he was deliberately targeted by higher ups for asking why there were so many federal informants in the crowd at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

“The FBI questioned my allegiance to the United States, suspended my security clearance, suspended my pay and refused to allow me to obtain outside employment or even accept charity,” Allen testified

The feds came down hard on Allen after he sent an email on September 21st, 2021 which his supervisors claimed contained hyperlinks to “extremist propaganda” from “questionable sources”.

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who testified alongside Allen, is investigating the FBI’s security clearance and adjudication process, including the targeting of “political conservatives who were seen as loyal to Trump or resistant to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.”

🚨 FBI Whistleblower Urges Americans to Vote, Arm Yourself, Stock up 3-4 Months Supply of Food and Water, and Pray 🙏



“This is a warning, to the American people I say.. I personally have no confidence the FBI will reign in its own conduct.”



•Marcus Allen, a former FBI staff… pic.twitter.com/FC8gIbIELm — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) September 25, 2024

“There are no words strong enough to describe the impact the FBI’s lies about me have had on me and my family,” said Allen during an emotional statement.

“The stress has taken a toll on our health and our children have suffered, traumatized by the thought of our door getting kicked in or Dad not coming home.”

Allen added even more ominously:

"This is a warning, to the American people I say.. I personally have no confidence the FBI will reign in its own conduct."

However, it was Allen’s final comments that raised many eyebrows.

The former FBI staffer urged Americans to use their right to vote despite any doubts they may have about election integrity.

“My other recommendations are in the natural order,” Allen continued, “Arm yourself and know how to defend yourself, make three to four friends in your neighborhood and promise to come to each other’s mutual aid in times of hardship.”

“And during the great depression, people stocked up their pantry, so I think that’s a good practice especially in our economic times, and make sure you have three to four months of food,” he added.

Allen also urged Americans to pray and read the bible regularly.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.