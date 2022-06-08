Armed Man Arrested Outside Brett Kavanaugh's House; Planned To Kill Supreme Court Justice

An armed man who planned to kill Brett Kavanaugh was arrested early Wednesday morning at around 1:50am outside the Supreme Court Justice's house.

According to the Washington Post, initial evidence indicates that the man was angry about the leaked Roe v. Wade decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion. He was also angry about recent mass shootings, the Post added.

A protester stands outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Chevy Chase, Md.

The man, who is not from Maryland, was arrested without incident after taking a taxi to Kavanaugh's home. According to authorities, he was stopped near the residence, but not at it.

JUST IN - Armed gunman arrested nearby U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh's house. He planned to kill the justice.pic.twitter.com/MD34m2Y6qo — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 8, 2022

"At approximately 1:50 a.m. today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s residence. The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh. He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District," reads a statement from the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh’s home, like those of other conservative Supreme Court justices, was the site of protests last month after the leak of a majority draft opinion that would overturn the constitutional right to abortion. That draft was written by Justice Samuel Alito, another conservative. Montgomery County Police Department did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service said the agency was looking into the arrest. Security has been tightened at all nine of the justices’ homes since last month, after the unprecedented leak of the draft opinion. -CNBC

At least one person, Congressional candidate Vernon Jones, suggested that Chuck Schumer's rhetoric was a factor.

Last night, a deranged man sought to murder Brett Kavanaugh at his family’s home.



Following this CLEAR incitement of violence by @chuckschumer, he should be charged as well.



This not acceptable in any civil society. pic.twitter.com/9htw4RQh9H — Vernon Jones For Congress (@VernonForGA) June 8, 2022

In mid-May, the DOJ said that the Marshals Service would provide "around-the-clock-security" at the homes of all nine justices. According to a spokesman, that security is still in place.