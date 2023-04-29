Armstrong: Kamala's Affair - Sleeping Her Way To The Top

Authored by Martin Armstrong via ArmstrongEconomics.com,

Since the media is shining a light on Trump’s affair, it is only fair to point out similar actions taken by those on the other side of the aisle. Kamala Harris is not a particularly intelligent or charismatic individual, but she managed to work her way to the top by dating men in positions of power. In the 1990s, 29-year-old Kamala Harris dated married 60-year-old San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. Harris was 31 years younger than Brown, who was married with a family at home.

Harris accompanied Brown on his campaign trail and made connections along the way. She cannot deny the affair and claims that it is now “an albatross hanging around my neck.” Clinton used to call Brown “the real Slick Willie” for his playboy ways, which is saying something coming from blue dress Bill. “The measure of his flamboyance is he’ll go to a party with his wife on one arm and his girlfriend on the other,” James Richardson, a reporter for the Sacramento Bee told People Magazine in 1996.

New San Francisco mayor Willie Brown points out his new hat “Da Mayor” as he claimed victory Tuesday night, December 12, 1995, while at his victory party in San Francisco. (CONTRA COSTA TIMES/JON MCNALLY)1995

Kamala Harris secured a job at the California Medical Assistance Commission through Slick Willie, although she had no medical background.

He also appointed her to the state’s Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board.

She was later appointed as the district attorney in San Francisco in 2004.

Meanwhile, Slick Willie was under investigation for gifting his friends city contracts. He never came under fire for promoting Harris to positions of power.

But by then, Harris was on her way to becoming attorney general and did not need the support of her older married boyfriend.

“His career is over. I will be alive and kicking for the next 40 years. I do not owe him a thing,” Kamala shrewdly stated.

Still, Brown assisted her in her 2016 bid for the Senate and spoke favorably of her over the years.

Harris refuses to acknowledge that her time as Slick Willie’s mistress is what propelled her career.

Brown is not remaining quiet.

“I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker. And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco. I have also helped the careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a host of other politicians. The difference is that Harris is the only one who, after I helped her, sent word that I would be indicted if I ‘so much as jaywalked’ while she was D.A. That’s politics for ya.”

But it is (D)ifferent!

And that, folks, is how the leading world power found its second-in-command with absolutely no qualifications for the job.