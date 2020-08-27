Arrests Made After 'Suspicious Vehicles With Out-Of-State Plates' Stopped In Kenosha

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin arrested nine individuals on Wednesday evening on charges of disorderly conduct after stopping several 'suspicious vehicles with out-of-state plates' and suspecting the occupants of "preparing for criminal activity related to the civil unrest," according to Fox29 Philadelphia.

Several other charges are pending, according to the Kenosha County DA.

The suspects were driving three vehicles; a black school bus, a bread truck and a tan minivan.

Police said this began with a citizen tip that the vehicles planned to meet in a remote lot near State Highway 50 and Green Bay Road, Officers began surveilling the vehicles after locating them, assisted by U.S. Marshals -- and confirmed the out-of-state plates. Police said officers followed them to a gas station near Washington Road and 30th Avenue, where officers observed the occupants of the bus and bread truck exit and attempt to fill multiple fuel cans . -Fox29

Understandably, officers then suspected "that the occupants of these vehicles were preparing for criminal activity related to the civil unrest," after which they attempted to make contact and investigate the incident.

The police noted that "the officers exited their vehicles, identified themselves, were wearing appropriate identification and then detained the occupants of the bus and bread truck."

As officers closed in, the driver of the minivan attempted to pull away, but was stopped by police who forced an entry into the vehicle and arrested the occupants.

The vehicles contained helmets, gas masks, protective vests, illegal fireworks and suspected controlled substances, according to the report.

Is this the van? If so, it would suggest that the group was part of "Riot Kitchen," a Seattle-based group which operates a food truck (and buys lots of gasoline, allegedly).

Our whole Riot Kitchen crew, who had been in Kenosha today to feed protesters, has just been violently arrested by feds in unmarked vans.



My friends who have done nothing but good for people have just been kidnapped and we are trying to find them. #KenoshaProtests https://t.co/s84fsKGOke — Jennifer Scheurle (@Gaohmee) August 27, 2020

Ready to feed the revolution - Mad Max style! ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/gUTSbxCBAv — riotkitchen206 (@riotkitchen206) August 17, 2020