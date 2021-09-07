Australian State Plans To "Lock Out" Unvaccinated While Florida Doctor Refuses To Treat Them

From Australia to the shores of the Sunshine State, pressure is growing on the unvaccinated, as another doctor has decreed that she will no longer treat unvaccinated patients, a decision she insists is "entirely consistent with her Hippocratic Oath", while the premier of the Australian state of Victoria has announced plans to "lock out" all unvaccinated people from the state's economy.

Victoria, which, like much of Australia, is still living under draconian lockdown restrictions, with residents of Melbourne (who make up the vast majority of the state’s population) abiding by a 2100 to 0500 curfew while being prohibited from leaving their homes except to work, buy groceries, or get a COVID vaccination. But when the state's lockdown is finally lifted on Sunday after more than 2 months the lockdown is lifted, Premier Dan Andrews said on Sunday, future restrictions will apply only to those who are unvaccinated.

The state is on track to hit 70% of its adult population having received their first vaccine dose by Sunday, at which point the premier has promised to loosen restrictions - but only for the vaccinated.

"There is going to be a vaccinated economy, and you get to participate in that if you are vaccinated," Andrews stated. "We're going to move to a situation where, to protect the health system, we are going to lock out people who are not vaccinated and can be."

He added: "If you’re making the choice not to get vaccinated, then you’re making the wrong choice."

The premier didn't say what kind of services and venues unvaccinated people would be locked out of, but he said that once Victoria reopens, "it’s not going to be safe for people who are not vaccinated to be roaming around the place spreading the virus."

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews: "We've got everybody lockeddown. We're going to move to a situation where... we're going to LOCK OUT people who are not vaccinated..." pic.twitter.com/TtNdA1nxwb — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) September 6, 2021

Unfortunately for Premier Andrews and his plan to crush COVID by segregating society into the vaccinated and unvaccinated, research shows even the vaccinated are at risk from being reinfected with COVID.

Circling back to the situation in Florida, NBC 6 reports that Dr. Lina Marraccini, a primary care doctor in South Miami, criticized patients for a "lack of selflessness" in a letter that claimed the unvaccinated pose too great a risk to staff, and other patients.

"This is a public health emergency - the health of the public takes priority over the rights of any given individual in this situation," said Marraccini wrote in the letter, obtained by NBC 6. "It appears that there is a lack of selflessness and concern for the burden on the health and well-being of our society from our encounters."

The doctor said the ban on unvaccinated patients was triggered by the FDA’s approval of the Pfzier vaccine. On Sept. 15, she will no longer see unvaccinated patients if they haven’t received their first shot (though she says exceptions can be made).

"We do not yet have any great treatments for severe disease, but we do have great prevention with vaccines," Valentine wrote in a letter to his patients. "Unfortunately, many have declined to take the vaccine, and some end up severely ill or dead. I cannot and will not force anyone to take the vaccine, but I also cannot continue to watch my patients suffer and die from an eminently preventable disease."

As for whether her decision violates the Hippocratic Oath, she had this to say:

"The Hippocratic Oath is very science-based. I am following the science. I’m applying this to the benefit of the sick."

At this rate, we could soon see hundreds of doctors following suit, leaving unvaccinated Americans roll the dice, while health insurers are already devising ways to leave unvaccinated patients financially responsible for their pricey ICU stints.

Anything authorities can do to pressure citizens into taking the jab, they will likely do. And then wash, rinse, repeat when booster time rolls around.